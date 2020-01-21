Boys weekend swimming results
Thunder Basin High School at Cheyenne South on Friday:
Thunder Basin 113 Natrona County 36,
Green River 121 Thunder Basin 61,
Thunder Basin 84 Cheyenne South 78,
Top Bolt finishers:
200-yard freestyle
1. Caleb Carsrud, 2:00.41
200-yard individual medley
3. Landon Hoffmann, 2:23.22
50-yard freestyle
4. Eric Thompson, 25.65
5. Grady Baird, 25.94
1-meter diving
1. Isaiah Haliburton, 241.60
3. Carson Parker, 187.95
100-yard buttefly
5. Spencer Gauthier, 1:06.03
100-yard freestyle
2. Caleb Carsrud, 51.72
200-yard freestyle relay
3. Landon Hoffmann, Grady Baird, Spencer Gauthier, Eric Thompson, 1:46.81
100-yard backstroke
2. Brayden Rech, 1:04.18
5. Ethan Tuckett, 1:15.30
100-yard breaststroke
3. Eric Thompson, 1:12.91
400-yard freestyle relay
3. Landon Hoffmann, Grady Baird, Brayden Rech, Caleb Carsrud, 3:46.80
Campbell County High School at Laramie on Friday:
Sheridan 98 Campbell County 57,
Laramie 102.50 Campbell County 43.50,
Cheyenne East 107 Campbell County 57
Top Camel finishers:
200-yard medley relay
2. Eli Andrews, Caden Morton, Corte Christensen, Nate King, 1:46.07
200-yard freestyle
2. Caden Morton, 1:58.59
200-yard individual medley
2. Eli Andrews, 2:13.43
50-yard freestyle
2. Corte Christensen, 23.73
100-yard freestyle
2. Corte Christensen, 53.36
500-yard freestyle
2. Caden Morton, 5:28.46
200-yard freestyle relay
5. Corte Christensen, Eli Andrews, Aaron Suchor, Greg Vaniursky, 1:46.93
100-yard backstroke
5 Aaron Suchor, 1:21.09
100-yard breaststroke
1. Eli Andrews, 1:05.34
Campbell County High School at Cheyenne Central on Saturday:
Cheyenne Central 116 Campbell County 58,
Cheyenne East 97 Campbell County 63
Top Camel finishers:
200-yard medley relay
1. Eli Andrews, Caden Morton, Corte Christensen, Nate King, 1:45.20
200-yard freestyle
2. Corte Christensen, 2:00.76
200-yard individual medley
1. Caden Morton, 2:11.59
50-yard freestyle
1. Eli Andrews, 23.74
100-yard butterfly
2. Corte Christensen, 58.19
100-yard freestyle
1. Nate King, 53.49
500-yard freestyle
1. Eli Andrews, 5:31.09
200-yard freestyle relay
1. Eli Andrews, Caden Morton, Corte Christensen, Nate King, 1:35.24
100-yard breaststroke
1. Caden Morton, 1:05.82
