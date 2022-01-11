3 Bolts wrestlers win titles in Douglas
The Thunder Basin High School wrestling team finished second as a team at the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament this weekend in Douglas. The Bolts had 11 placers including three individuals who won titles at the event.
Sophomore Antonio Avila (126 pounds), sophomore Jais Rose (145 pounds) and junior Lane Catlin (285 pounds) all finished first in their respective brackets. In the title matches, Avila won by decision 16-4 , Rose won 16-5 by decision and Catlin won 14-2 by pin.
Lance Striefel (120 pounds) and Aden Jorgensen (182 pounds) both finished second in their brackets while Ashton Leegaard (120 pounds) finished third. Cort Catlin (170 pounds) finished fourth, Deyton Johnson (160 pounds) and Dillon Glick (195 pounds) finished fifth and Alex Draper (132 pounds) and Cael Porter (152 pounds) finished sixth.
The Bolts went into the tournament ranked No. 2 in the wyowrestling.com team rankings, trailing only Natrona County.
Provost wins title at Shane Shatto Memorial
Campbell County High School junior Darron Provost won the 120-pound weight division of the Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament this weekend in Douglas. Provost won five matches between Friday and Saturday to finish in first place.
Provost won his first four matches before pinning Thunder Basin’s Lance Striefel in the championship match. The Camel junior was one of four placers for Campbell County over the weekend.
Senior Lucas Hill finished fourth in the 132-pound bracket, senior Hunter Henderson finished fifth at 152 pounds and sophomore Logan Johnson finished sixth at 138 pounds.
The Camels finished ninth out of 25 teams with a score of 77.
Wild sweep Sheridan, improve to 29-3-1
The Gillette Wild junior hockey team improved to 29-3-1 on the season with a two-game sweep of Sheridan this weekend. The Wild beat the Hawks 5-0 on Friday at home and 4-2 on Saturday in Sheridan.
On Friday, Gillette out-shot Sheridan 77-17 and had 39 shots on goal in the second period alone. The Wild scored once in the first period before exploding for four goals in the second period to cruise to the 5-0 win.
Jack Orchard earned the win in net with 17 saves on 17 shots to earn his third shutout of the season.
On Saturday, Gillette fell behind 1-0 early in the first period before scoring the next two goals in the second period to take a 2-1 lead. After the Hawks tied the game 2-2, the Wild closed the game out with two more goals in the final period to seal the 4-2 win.
Gillette again out-shot the Hawks by a significant margin, peppering the opposing goalie with 63 shots compared to 22 shots against. Orchard earned his second win of the weekend in net with 20 saves on 22 shots.
The Wild stand in second place of the eight-team Frontier Division. The Helena Big Horns lead the division with a 30-2 record.
Bolts, Camels swim teams return to the pool
The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams hosted Laramie on Friday and swam in the Sheridan Invite on Saturday morning.
In Friday’s duals, Laramie beat Campbell County 116-41 and Thunder Basin 120-37.
Both the Bolts and Camels won one event against Laramie. Thunder Basin senior Eric Thompson won the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 8.71 seconds and Campbell County’s team of CJ Gaskins, Matthis Debruyne, Eric Granat and David Fenderson won the 400-yard freestyle relay with a time of 3:52.07.
During the Sheridan Invite, Thunder Basin finished fifth with a score of 145 and Campbell County finished sixth with a score of 122.5 out of eight teams. The Bolts had four top 5 finishes and the Camels finished with three.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.