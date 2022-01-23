The Campbell County High School wrestling team finished fourth as a team with a score of 105 at the Chadron Invite on Saturday in Nebraska.
The Camels finished the tournament with five placers and one champion. Darron Provost won the title at 120 pounds with a 4-0 record on the weekend.
Austin Enriquez finished third for the Camels at 113 pounds, Lucas Hill finished fourth at 145 pounds, Logan Johnson finished fourth at 138 pounds and Logan Kettlerling finished fourth at 160 pounds.
The Camels had 12 wrestlers at the Chadron Invite and eight more at the Dylan Humes Memorial Tournament in Moorcroft on Saturday.
Campbell County finished with a team score of 18 in Moorcroft with two top 8 finishers. LouAnn Bryant finishing fourth in the girls III division and Tyson Stephens finishing eighth at 145 pounds.
The Camels will return to the mat for a crosstown dual with Thunder Basin this week. The Bolts will host Campbell County at 7 p.m. Tuesday at TBHS.
