Fifty-five traveling youth softball teams met for the annual Razor City Showcase this weekend in Gillette.
Over 120 games were played between the 10 fields at Bicentennial Park and the Energy Capital Sports Complex. The annual tournament is one of three events Gillette hosts during the softball season.
Tournament organizer Jim West estimates the three-day tournament brings in nearly $800,000 in revenue for Gillette and local businesses. The tournament started Friday night and continued all day Saturday and Sunday.
Teams were divided into five different age groups. Eleven teams played in the U10 division, 15 teams played in the U12 division, 12 teams played in the U14 division, eight teams played in the U16 division and nine teams played in the U18 division.
Twelve Gillette teams defended their home turf during the weekend. The Gillette Blue Jays, Wicked 307 and Havoc traveling teams each fielded four teams throughout the five different age groups.
The U12 Blue Jays won the Gold Bracket championship with a 12-5 win over the Billings Force on Sunday. In the U18 Gold Bracket, the Havoc lost 7-2 to Colorado Impact Gold in the title game. The Havoc beat the Blue Jays 6-1 in the semifinals to clinch a spot in the title game.
Results for the U10, U14 and U16 brackets were not available before print deadline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.