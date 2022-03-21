Wild qualify for Fraser Cup Championship Tournament as wild card

The Gillette Wild junior hockey team’s path to its first Fraser Cup Championship Tournament appearance in program history wasn’t exactly how second-year head coach Ethan Hayes drew it up.
The Wild faced the Helena Bighorns in the Frontier Division Finals this week. After winning game one 4-3 in overtime Wednesday in Gillette, Gillette lost the last two games of the best-of-three series 4-3 on Friday and 6-5 on Saturday in Montana.
Both losses came off game-winning goals for Helena in overtime.
The Fraser Cup Championship Tournament is the national tournament for the 34-team North American Tier 3 Hockey League. The tournament features all five teams who won their division championships.
For the Frontier Division, Helena stamped its ticket to the big dance with its two overtime wins over Gillette. But the Wild’s season didn’t end in Montana.
With five divisions in the NA3HL, the league invites one wild card team to the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament to bring the tournament to an even number for pool play. The wild card team is the team with the best regular season record that didn’t win its division title.
This year, that team is the Gillette Wild.
Gillette ended the regular season with a 41-4-2 record. The team went into Sunday needing the Northeast Generals and the Granite City Lumberjacks to win. Both teams were playing in game three of their division championship series.
Northeast was the first game of the day. The Generals beat the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks 2-1 to clinch their division title. After a short break, the Lumberjacks took on the Mason City Toros on their home ice. After a back-and-forth contest, the Lumberjacks came away with a 6-2 win.
The Wild were together all day Sunday watching the pair of games. The team watched as Granite City began to pull away. It finally started to set in that the Wild would represent Gillette in the national tournament for the first time in the team’s 11-year history.
“Hell, yeah, I’m excited,” Hayes said after the Lumberjacks won. “It’s awesome. We watched both of the games together as a team. It’s been an awesome year.”
The Wild will be the No. 6 seed in the five-day tournament. The six teams will be divided into two pools, with seeds No. 1, No. 4 and No. 6 in pool A and seeds No. 2, No. 3 and No. 5 in pool B, according to the league’s website.
The tournament will start with a a two-game round-robin schedule. The Wild will play No. 1 seed Northeast on Thursday and No. 4 seed Rochester on Friday. All tournament games will be played in St. Peters, Missouri.
The top 2 teams from each pool will play each other in the Fraser Cup Championship semifinals. The winner of each game will face off in the championship game at 3 p.m. Sunday.
Gillette will be tested early in the tournament against Northeast. The Generals are based out of Massachusetts and finished the regular season 45-2-0-0 before moving on to win the East Division Finals this weekend.
The Wild’s other pool partner — the Rochester Grizzlies — won the Central Division title in Minnesota after going 38-6-2-1 during the regular season.
In the other pool, No. 2 seed Granite City (44-3-0-1) won the West Division, No. 3 seed Helena (42-3-2-0) beat the Wild for the Frontier Division title and No. 5 seed El Paso (33-13-1-0) won the South Division.
Despite losing its last two playoff games to Helena on the road, Hayes knows that anything can happen during a national tournament. The key for Gillette will be to continue playing with confidence regardless of who the team faces.
“When you’re playing one team in just one game, anything can happen,” Hayes said. “We’re not a bad team. We’re confident because our mindset is that we can beat anyone at the national tournament. And that’s been the mindset all year.”
Hayes had to make some last-second travel plans for the team Sunday, but that didn’t bother him much. The Wild’s best season in team history will continue on for at least two more games this week.
Gillette will play the Generals at 4 p.m. Thursday and the Grizzlies at 4 p.m. Friday. Semifinal games will be played Saturday before the championship game Sunday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.