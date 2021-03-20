The Campbell County High School girls soccer team started the season with a 4-0 loss to Rock Springs Saturday afternoon at home.
It was the first time a soccer game was held on Campbell County's new soccer field since it was installed in 2019, CCHS coach Stephanie Stuber said. Last season was canceled due to COVID-19.
Rock Springs got on the scoreboard early with a goal seven minutes into the first half, adding a second goal seven minutes later to take a 2-0 lead just under 15 minutes into the game. The Camels struggled to find offensive opportunities and the Tigers took advantage of it by taking a two-goal lead into the break at halftime.
The Rock Springs' offense continued to capitalize on its opportunities and 12 minutes into the second half the Tigers scored another goal to go up 3-0. The Camels continued to fight but were unable to get much momentum on Rock Springs' side of the field.
The Tigers added one more insurance goal with just under four minutes left in the game to go up 4-0, a score that would hold the rest of the way. The Camel girls fell to 0-1 on the season while the Tigers bounced back to 1-1 after losing to Thunder Basin 1-0 Friday night in Gillette.
Campbell County will return to the field again Friday night with a home matchup with Cheyenne South. The Camels and the Bison will play at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.