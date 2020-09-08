The Campbell County High School swim team competed in a dual meet with Laramie Friday afternoon before traveling to Casper to participate in the Kelly Walsh Invite Saturday.
In Laramie, the Camels team lost 99-82.
Campbell County placed first in seven of the 12 races but Laramie still walked away with the win.
The Camels then went on to the Casper Swim Club to compete against Kelly Walsh, Natrona County and Douglas.
Head coach Phil Rehard said the meet wasn't scored for teams, but Syke Rehard placed first in two individual events and was on the first place 400-yard freestyle relay team.
Berkeley Christensen, who was on Syke's relay team, also performed well. She finished first in two individual events.
