Girls basketball
Sage Valley 8A Girls team moves to 8-0 with 3 wins
The Sage Valley Junior High eighth grade girls basketball team traveled to Buffalo on Monday for its first conference game of the season. The Eagles A team was 6-0 coming into the game and had to overcome a big deficit in the first half.
Sage Valley struggled to get going early in the first half, coach Cindy Myers said. However, she was was proud of her team for “digging deep and never giving up.”
The Eagles overcame a 12-point deficit from the first two quarters and won 38-35. Kambel Cox led the team with 15 points and three rebounds, while Morgan Shirley added nine points to the effort. Overall, seven players scored during the three-point win over the Bandits.
The Eagles played another conference game Thursday at Sheridan. They moved to 2-0 in conference with a 37-24 win, as Brianna Ketchum led the way with 10 points and four rebounds. Shirley also had a solid game with nine points and a pair of steals.
Sage Valley 8B defeats Spearfish and Buffalo
The Sage Valley eighth grade B team picked up two victories since Nov. 12 to move to 4-8 on the season.
On Nov. 12, the Eagles rolled to a 34-22 win against Spearfish. Brooke Kendrick was the top scorer with 12 points, Kylie Drube was the defensive standout with four steals and Jaylyn Shepherd led with five rebounds.
Then Tuesday, the Eagles picked up their first conference win against Buffalo. Kendrick led in scoring again with 11 points, while Alyssa Harcharik had seven. Stephanie Gray finished with four steals, Abby Hytinnen had a pair of assists and McKenna Hodges had five rebounds.
The Eagles then fell to Moorcroft 24-19, also on Tuesday. Hodges had a big defensive game with three blocks and Kendrick had seven steals.
Sage Valley 7A team falls to Spearfish, Buffalo
A trip to Spearfish ended with a tough loss Nov. 12 for the Sage Valley seventh grade A team. The Eagles lost 37-4 while shooting just 8% from the field.
Isabella Conklin-Banner scored all four points for the Sage Valley, while Taylee Cundy led the team with six rebounds and one assist.
On Monday, a slow start hurt the Eagles in a 42-18 loss to the Buffalo Bandits. Six of Sage Valley’s nine players scored in the game, with Cundy leading the way with six points, two blocks and two steals. Greta Heitmann had four points and Allie Rodgers finished with three.
Sage Valley 7B girls improve record to 5-3
It’s been a busy 10 days for the Sage Valley seventh grade girls basketball B team, which went 3-1 over that stretch.
The first game was Nov. 12, when the Eagles took down their Spearfish 36-4. McKayla Ely led the way offensively with 12 points and 12 rebounds, while Clara Bourgeois was the standout on defense with eight steals to go with six points.
The lone loss was Friday night. It had a road game in Wright and the Eagles were handed a 37-12 loss. Turnovers were the main issue in the first half, but the Eagles played Wright evenly in the second half, coach Dewain Myers said.
Eight players scored for Sage Valley against Wright and the top scorer was Alina Wagner with five points. The loss moved the Eagles to 3-3.
Sage Valley bounced back Monday at Buffalo with a 30-9 win. The Eagles had only scored four points after the first quarter, but opened up a six-point lead in the second and never looked back. Ely, Amya Kiser and Alley Connally all had six points.
Then on Tuesday, Sage Valley took on Moorcroft and won a low-scoring affair 19-9. Ely and Madison Unterseher led the team in rebounds with 12 and nine, respectively. Defensively, Bourgeois swiped eight steals and Unterseher had six.
Twin Spruce 8B team rattles off 10 wins in a row
The Twin Spruce Junior High eighth grade girls B team picked up its 10th straight win over the last week.
The Warriors started out with a 25-11 win over Fergus, Montana, then won 32-13 against Laurel, Montana. The final win of the week was a narrow one against Moorcroft, 25-21.
During those three games, Aubry DeWine led the way in scoring with 18 points, while Averi DeWine and Tori Smith had 15 each. Averi DeWine led the team in steals with 16 and Payge Riedesel had 12.
“We’re halfway through our season and getting some things figured out,” coach Shawn Wendt said. “We’ve got some tough competition down the road and just need to continue to focus on improving every week.”
Twin Spruce 7A girls team picks up two big wins
The Twin Spruce seventh grade girls basketball A team beat both Dean Morgan (Casper) and Sturgis by lopsided scores over the last 10 days.
On Nov. 13, the Warriors beat Dean Morgan 42-6 after jumping out to a 22-0 lead. Lauren Kuhbacher led the team in scoring with 11 points, while Erika Martinez finished with eight. Samantha Torres and Bailey Gray both had six apiece.
Then on Tuesday, the Warriors moved to 7-1 on the season with a home win over Sturgis 49-5. This time it was Martinez who led in scoring with 12 points, while Kaylie Neary added nine and Gray had eight. Everybody on the team scored.
Next up, the Warriors play in the Spearfish Shootout on Saturday.
Wrestling
Sage Valley wrestling has busy week at 4 events
The Sage Valley Junior High wrestling team was in Buffalo for a dual Tuesday and the A team won 78-24. Buffalo had a couple open weight classes to help with the victory, but the Eagles’ Blaize Burrow, Ivan Wold, Dawson DeBusk and Ryan Johnson all won with pins. The B team won narrowly 64-62.
That was just the Eagles’ latest competition. Saturday, they took fourth at a tournament in Douglas. Antonio Vila and Jai’s Rose were both champions in their weight classes, while Jeremy Harms and Caden Parker took second.
On Nov. 14, the Eagles competed in a dual against Sturgis, South Dakota. The A team was narrowly edged 42-40, with Avila, Rose, Cort Catlin and Thompson Carroll all winning by pins.
On the same day, part of the B team was competing at a tournament in Wright. Zane Lechner and Brent Sims both took first, while Nikolos Billias, Hunter Chamberlain, Cohen Collins, Reed Papenfuss and Auden Rosier placed second.
The first competition of the week was a quad dual in Sheridan, but the Eagles didn’t pick up any wins. They lost 67-34 to Sheridan, with Avila, Johnson, DeBusk and Aiden Petersen all picking up pins.
Then the A team tied with Buffalo 48-48 in their second matchup, but also received six wins by forfeit. Avila and Petersen were the only to get pins. The Sage Valley B team lost both of its matches in Sheridan.
