Like its done so many times this year, Thunder Basin’s defense pushed it to victory Friday night at Cheyenne South. The Bison had closed the gap to 36-33 in the third quarter, before the Bolts switched defenses and dealt the knockout blow.
The TBHS girls basketball team used a 14-0 run to turn that slim three-point lead into 50-33 advantage a little over a minute into the fourth. The Bolts didn’t pull away any further, but they didn’t need to, and walked away with a 61-46 win.
“We went to one of our trap defenses. That helped us force some turnovers and we were able to score in transition during that run,” TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. “I think we changed our mindset in that second half and we were beating them to the ball.”
The game-sealing run was started with 2:50 left, as senior Jersie Taylor made one of her trademark drives — cutting right through the heart of the defense and scoring with a tough finish. A layup by Sydney Solem 30 seconds later pushed the lead to seven, before the real dagger came near the two-minute mark.
After grabbing an offensive rebound, Solem kicked the ball out to senior Payton McGrath, who made the 3 with two Bison coming at her. On the very next possession, McGrath returned the favor and found Solem for the open 3 on the wing.
Those four buckets all came in less than two minutes of play to make it 46-33 going into the fourth. Meanwhile, the Bison were having all kinds of trouble getting into any offensive rhythm while dealing with TBHS and its constant pressure.
“We wanted to wear them down a little bit and let our defense discombobulate them,” Lutgen said.
The scoring run briefly continued into the fourth quarter, as two free throws from junior Gabby Drube capped it and gave TBHS the 50-33 lead. They comfortably closed out the final 6:45, with Drube and Solem each scoring four more and Kate Hladky adding two for the 15-point win.
The Bolts also made an important run to end the first half. They were trailing 18-17, but scored 13 of the final 15 points to go into halftime up 30-20.
Taylor led the way in the scoring department with 14 points. Drube and Solem both added 13, while Strub scored seven of her nine points in the first quarter.
The win marks the seventh in a row for Thunder Basin and moves its overall record to 11-5. The team travels to Laramie on Saturday to take on the Plainsmen — a team that Cheyenne South beat 41-30 earlier this season.
Lutgen’s goal for that game is to keep figuring out her final rotation for the season’s final stretch. A couple of the main things she’ll be looking for is grit and intensity.
“We’ve got to figure out who’s going to be the core eight,” said Lutgen, who has been playing 11 girls most of the season.
