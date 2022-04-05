As a junior, Emma Daly thought her volleyball career would probably end once she graduated from high school.
But Daly, now a senior at Campbell County High School, used an impressive senior season to catch the interest of a few college coaches. That interest turned into offers and eventually led her to sign with Southwestern Community College this week in Creston, Iowa.
“I’m extremely grateful,” Daly said. “I know that it’s not something that everybody gets to do. It’s all thanks to the people and the coaches who have supported me and helped get me this far.”
Daly had a strong final campaign with the Camels and was the school’s lone all-conference selection this year. She finished with 219 kills, 80 blocks, 74 digs, 177 blocks and 63 block assists, CCHS coach Wendi Ruby said.
SCC reached out to Daly at the beginning of her senior year and continued to watch her as the season went along. Daly visited the school and was impressed with the campus as well as the surrounding community.
Daly’s favorite part of her campus visit was being able to meet her future volleyball teammates. Having a look into the culture of the program was a big factor in her decision to commit to the school.
With the decision now behind her, Daly looks forward to facing the tougher competition at the JUCO level.
“I’m ready to see a high level of competition,” Daly said. “It’s just going to be something new for me that’s going to push me a little bit.”
The Camel senior played for a handful of different coaches during her time at CCHS which gave her plenty of experience in terms of overcoming adversity.
“Being able to work with multiple coaches has definitely helped have multiple different skill sets,” Daly said. “It’s helped me to continue to play throughout change which will be super helpful in college because so many players will be mixing in and out. It’s important to just do what needs to be done at that level.”
Daly plans to study biology or kinesiology in the classroom. She hopes to one day work in physical therapy to help athletes dealing with injuries.
Daly will move to Iowa for preseason camp in early August.
