The Gillette Wild hockey team got off to a good start this season with two big road wins against the Helena Bighorns.
The Wild beat the Bighorns 3-1 both Friday and Saturday night to start the season 2-0. Leading in points for Gillette were forwards Declan Young (4), Mitchell Veckich (3) and Austin Newson (3).
Young led the team in goals with three while all three of Newson's points were from assists.
In net, Luc Haggitt got the start Friday, allowing one goal in the first period. The Wild were down 1-0 going into the first intermission but scored three unanswered goals to take the first game 3-1.
Liam Scott got the start in net for Saturday's rematch, allowing one goal on 20 shots. Again the Wild found themselves down 1-0 but scored three straight goals in the third period to sweep the Bighorns with another 3-1 win.
Next for the Wild is a trip to face the Yellowstone Quake (0-2) Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Quake are coming off two losses to start the season after falling to the Missoula Junior Bruins 6-3 and 5-3.
Gillette's first home games will be Oct. 16 and 17 versus the Great Falls Americans.
