The Campbell County High School volleyball team split a pair of road conference matches in Cheyenne over the weekend. The Camels lost 3-1 to Cheyenne East on Friday before beating Central 3-0 on Saturday.
On Friday, Campbell County lost the first two sets 25-16 and 26-24 before winning the third set 26-24. The Thunderbirds were able to close out the Camels' comeback attempt with a 25-18 win in the fourth set to win the match 3-1.
Against Central, Campbell County won the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-23 before completing the sweep with a 25-23 win in the third set.
The Camels moved to 13-16 on the year and 3-5 in conference play. Campbell County will have two regular season matches left before hosting the regional tournament at the end of the month.
The Camels will travel to Sheridan to play the Broncs at 5 p.m. Friday before hosting Kelly Walsh at noon Saturday at CCHS.
