A reminder of just how much she loved volleyball was the nudge that Angela Youngs needed in deciding which sport to pursue in college.
The Thunder Basin senior was split between track and volleyball offers and was actually leaning toward track before she took a visit to Miles Community College in February. She fit right in at the Miles City, Montana, school when she hit the court with what were her future teammates. That feeling tipped the scales to volleyball.
It took almost two weeks to decide after the visit, but Youngs made up her mind this past weekend and committed to Miles Community College on Monday.
“I was really debating on track or volleyball and it took me forever to make my decision,” Youngs said. “It is a weight off the shoulders. I feel so relieved, honestly. I feel so good knowing that I’ve made my decision and know where I’m going.”
While volleyball is her favorite sport, the choice was far from easy. She gets really involved in each sport she is participating in. So while she was chasing a top-four finish in long jump and a top eight in the 55-meter dash during indoor track season, she was actually thinking about running in college instead.
“At the time, I was wanting to do track. When I’m in a sport, I want to do that sport,” she said.
Youngs was considering going to the University of Sioux Falls and Black Hills State University for track. But when she visited Miles City on Feb. 19, the scales tipped again to volleyball.
Youngs likes the size of the community and the fact that it’s only three hours from home. While Miles City is only a town of 8,483 people, she was pleased to find out that it’s not too small to have a City Brew Coffee shop.
“I’ll be there every day,” she said.
MCC coach Chase Soennichsen made Youngs feel at home and “wanted” when she got to campus.
“He just had something about him that was different from my other visits,” Youngs said.
Youngs was able to scrimmage with the Miles City players and was pleasantly surprised at how well she played against the college competition.
“After three months of not touching a ball, I did pretty good,” she said.
When the visit was over, so was her internal debate.
“I wanted to play volleyball,” she said.
Soennichsen told Youngs that she’ll be playing a little bit of outside hitter and setter in a 6-2 system. She’s no stranger to being versatile and played multiple positions this past season during the Bolts’ state runner-up finish.
Youngs’ next chapter will be with another program coming off success, as Miles Community College was just a game away from going to the national tournament this past season.
Off the court, Youngs will pursue a career in either education or physical therapy and will use the first year to decide that. She also is open to moving on to play at a four-year college after graduating from MCC if the opportunity arises.
