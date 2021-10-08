The Thunder Basin and Campbell County high school cross-country teams hosted the Wayne Chaney Memorial Invitational at Cam-plex Park on Friday.
Three Camels and one Bolt finished inside the top 10 during the race. Campbell County's Reilly Wilson and Thunder Basin's Rylee Brandon finished fourth and seventh respectively on the girls side while Campbell County's Braik Hurm finished second and Sam Kjerstad finished fourth for the boys.
Hurm finished with a time of 16 minutes, 52.65 seconds while Kjerstad's time was 17:24.33.
There was some confusion during the girls varsity race between an event worker and the runners. Instead of running the full 3.1-mile course, the girls ran 2.6 miles after being directed the wrong way on the course by mistake.
While the runner's placements were upheld, all the times on the girls side weren't counted toward anything but Friday's race.
In the 2.6-mile race, Wilson finished with a time of 17:14.94 and Brandon finished with a time of 18:11.26. The Camel girls finished third as a team with a total time of 1:32:43.94 and the Bolts girls finished fourth with a total time of 1:35:35.34.
For Campbell County, Jayden Haugen finished 13th (18.36.88), Kendra Jensen finished 15th (18:55.72), Makayla Mayer finished 20th (19:23.94), Madison Melinkovich finished 22nd (19:27.82), Bella Sheehan finished 32nd (20:31.94) and Sammy Marshall finished 36th (21:42.08).
For Thunder Basin, Abby Arnold finished 14th (18:46.36), Clara Bourgeois finished 16th (18:57.86), Megan Doherty finished 25th (19:48.85), Adelynn Matthews finished 26th (19:51.01), Syri Johnson finished 29th (20:07.63) and Rylee Hudson finished 33rd (21:19.82).
On the boys side, the Camels finished fourth overall with a total time of 1:31:45.45. The Bolts finished fifth with a total time of 1:32:45.79.
For the Bolts, Carter Matthews finished 11th (17:56.41), Alex Draper finished 22nd (18:32.18), Patrick Hardesty finished 24th (18:36.15), Nicholas Juelfs finished 28th (18:44.30), Spenser Erickson finished 31st (18:56.75), Connor Phipps finished 32nd (19:18.97) and Brandt Coombs finished 37th (20:33.51).
For the Camels, Corbin Branscom finished 21st (18:12.59), Deacon Cain finished 33rd (19:34.30), Lawson Lutgen finished 34th (19:41.58), CJ Gaskins finished 38th (20:37.13) and Brant Morrison finished 40th (21:00.24).
Both Campbell County and Thunder Basin will host the conference meet at Cam-plex next weekend. The Class 4A state meet will be Oct. 23 in Ethete.
