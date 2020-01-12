Another wrestling tournament came and went over the weekend and Thunder Basin seniors Warren Carr and Dalton McInerney showed their dominance once again.
The Bolts were one of 28 wrestling teams at the Shane Shatto Invite in Douglas Friday and Saturday, and they beat all but one. Casper — Kelly Walsh, the same team TBHS lost to in a dual Tuesday, won the tournament with 200.5 points, while the Bolts finished with 189.
“The goal is always to win it, but the guys wrestled well today,” TBHS coach Mikah Kadera said. “Getting better, that’s the biggest thing. As long as we’re progressing, that’s what we want to see and that’s what the kids want to see.”
Carr improved his record to 16-1 on the season by winning four matches in a row to claim the 152-pound title. Carr pinned his first three opponents, with just one lasting into the second period, before winning an 11-3 major decision in the championship.
In the heavyweight division, it was another day at the office for McInerney. If anything, he was even more dominant than Carr, pinning all four of his opponents in the first period on the way to his championship. He spent just over 4 minutes 30 seconds on the mat all weekend.
“It wasn’t anything they didn’t expect or weren’t capable of,” Kadera said.
Kadera said that Carr and McInerney are providing a great example of how to go about their business as seniors. But one of the biggest takeaways from the Shane Shatto was the success of some of Thunder Basin’s underclassmen.
“We had some kids win their first big-time placing matches this weekend,” Kadera said.
Three young wrestlers in particular stuck out to Kadera — 138-pound sophomore Cael Porter, 113-pound sophomore Alex Draper and 195-pound freshman Lane Catlin.
Porter’s lone loss on the weekend was in the championship match, as he pinned two of his first three opponents on the way to a second-place finish. Draper lost in the 113-pound quarterfinal match, but worked his way back through the consolation bracket and earned third place with a 17-5 major decision.
Catlin made it all the way to the semifinal match, before losing at the Shane Shatto. His first two wins were both by fall, but then he was pinned in the semifinal and lost by sudden victory in the third-place match.
“Those guys are definitely starting to make a name for themselves around the state,” Kadera said.
The other big standout over the weekend was sophomore Seamus Casey, who finished as the runner up at 120 pounds. He was having a near-perfect tournament after pins in the first two rounds and a 5-0 win in the semifinal.
Casey couldn’t find the edge in the championship, though, and Paul Ruff from Gering, Nebraska won a 10-8 decision. The other placers at the Shane Shatto were 220-pound Brock Sather in fourth and 182-pound Christopher Richter in fifth.
Campbell County
The three top Campbell County High School wrestlers led the group to a 15th place finish out of 28 teams Friday and Saturday.
The Camels had three wrestlers place fourth at the Shane Shatto Memorial invite in Douglas.
They are junior heavyweight Colter Rankin (13-7), 160-pound senior Dawsen Hayden (12-5) and 106-pound freshman Darron Provost (4-2). All the CCHS team points were scored by the trio.
Hayden was defeated by Kagan Lenzen (21-8) of Douglas in the third-place match in a decision, while the other two were pinned.
Provost, who didn’t wrestle at competitions in the first couple of weeks of the season, has won 4-of-6 matches to start his high school career. At the start of the season, coach Clay Rodgers said Provost was a young wrestler to watch because of his dominance in junior high.
“I’m sure there’s some people around the state that know his name. He’s done a lot of freestyle and Greco wrestling as a young kid,” Rodgers said. “He was ready to step in and be a contributor at the varsity level right away, and he definitely came in and showed that this weekend already.”
Campbell County wrestling had six varsity wrestlers at the meet, Rodgers said.
On the junior varsity side, Austin Enriquez took fourth at the 113-pound weight class.
“Hopefully they’re just learning from it, and I tell them,” hopefully your goal is to place at state or win a state title. Hopefully, your season goals aren’t to win the Douglas tournament in early January,’” Rodgers said.
CCHS wrestling is scheduled to compete against Thunder Basin High School on Tuesday in a dual at TBHS, and then the team heads to the Newcastle Invite on Friday and Saturday.
