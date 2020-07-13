Razor City BMX in Gillette hosted three events over the weekend, marking its first full weekend so far this season..
Casey Craggs, track operator at Razor City, said the turnout was “amazing” and he looks forward to doing it again next month for the state finals.
Craggs said Friday’s event, Earned Double, had 142 participants. Saturday’s event was the Gold Cup Qualifier that had 161 racers and Sunday’s Triple Point Gold Cup Qualifier drew 167 competitors.
“It’s really exciting to see everybody out here,” Craggs said. “It’s just awesome.”
Craggs said racers were from all over the country, including California, Utah, Colorado, Minnesota and South Dakota. He said age groups ranged from 2 years old to 70.
