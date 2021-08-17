Bolt girls start tennis season with 5-0 sweep
The Thunder Basin High School boys and girls tennis teams started the season with a home dual against Torrington on Saturday at TBHS. The girls team swept the Trailblazers 5-0 while the boys lost 4-0.
Thunder Basin’s Ali Morgan beat Bethany Wunibald 7-5 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles for the girls and Maggie Bruse beat Jace Shields 6-3 and 6-4 at No. 2 singles.
The Bolts swept Torrington in girls doubles with Brooke Kendrick and Brianna Ketchum beating Kayla Watson and Katie Watson 6-2 and 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, Hallie Angelos and Sarah Rasse beating Juilana Russel and Kassi Hurley 6-0 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Katie Bruse and Tierra Tachick beating Jazmyne West and Olivia Judkins 6-0 and 4-0 (default).
On the boys side, Luke Lass won his first set 6-1 against Aidyn Saucedo but dropped the next two 6-1 and 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Connor Heib lost 6-0 and 6-4 to Isaac Bartlett at No. 2 singles.
For doubles, Thunder Basin’s Josh Klaassen and Owen Gursuch lost to Gabe Russell and Cody Clayton 4-6, 7-6 and 6-4 and Tate Moore and Andrew Lass lost to Adam Bartlett and Ben Firminhae 6-1 and 6-3. The Bolts did not field a No. 3 doubles team, coach Paul Stevens said.
CCHS tennis teams sweep Torrington
The Campbell County High School boys and girls tennis teams started the season with a sweep of Torrington at home Saturday afternoon. Both the Camel boys and girls beat the Trailblazers 5-0.
Marcus Sarvey beat Aidyn Saucedo 7-6, 2-6 and 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Kyle Barton beat Isaac Bartlett 4-6, 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Jason Fink and Kody Klinebeat Gabe Russel and Cody Clayton 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Hayden Lemm and Tully Allison beat Adam Bartlett and Ben Firminhac 3-6, 6-1 and 6-3 at No. 2 doubles and Rylan Robertson and EJ Hallcroft beat Jorey Asmus and Gabe Posten 6-0 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
On the girls side, Alexa Richert beat Bethany Wunibald 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Abi Neary beat Jacee Shields 6-4 and 6-2 at No. 2 doubles. Mari Bouzis and Maddie Edwards beat Kayla Watson and Katie Watson 6-2 and 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, Peyton Whitt and Halo Miller beat Kassidy Hurley and Julanna Russell 6-3 and 6-1 at No. 2 doubles and Samantha Torres and Bailey Gray beat Olivia Judkins and Cali Yeik 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 3 doubles.
Roughriders set new program records
The Post 42 American Legion baseball team broke a handful of team records during its season this summer.
Senior Brody Richardson set a new team record for strikeouts in a season with 126, breaking the old record of 110 set by Wyatt Estabrook in 2014. Senior Matt Newlin also broke Estabrook’s record with 114 strikeouts to put him in second place on the list, according to the team’s Facebook page.
Sophomore Cory Schilling broke the record for games played in a season with 86. Schilling didn’t miss a game for the Roughriders and broke the previous record of 84 set by Hayden Sylte in 2018.
Senior Kaden Race had the second most runs scored in a season in team history with 87. Dalton McCann still holds the record with 95 set in 2012. Race was the Roughriders lead-off hitter and led the team in on-base percentage (.482%), walks (52) and stolen bases (45).
Richardson also had the second most RBIs in program history with 77. All offensive records are since 2012 when American Legion changed from BESR bats to BBCOR bats, coach Nate Perleberg said.
The Roughriders set a new record for strikeouts in a season with 704 strikeouts as a team, breaking the old record of 587. Post 42 had three pitchers over 100 strikeouts (Richardson with 126, Newlin with 114 and Race with 105) while junior Jason Fink finished the season with 99.
