Gillette Mustang’s Jaylen Jefferson dives over Sioux City’s Jeremy Costa on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center in Gillette. Jefferson landed at the 1-yard line, leading to an ensuing first-half touchdown for the Mustangs
Through three games, the Gillette Mustangs have completely revamped their team with the strongest defense in the league. Through three weeks, the team has already matched its 2022 win total.
Gillette is 3-0 and has the best defense in the Champions Indoor Football League. The team leads the league in scoring defense, sacks and interceptions. The Mustangs allow on average just under 17 points per game. For reference, six of eight teams in the league score over 40 points per game. Only the Rapid City Marshals and Southwest Kansas Storm — two of the three teams the Mustangs have faced — do not meet that mark.
