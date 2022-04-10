The Thunder Basin High School softball team improved to 12-1 on the season and 4-1 in conference play after going 3-1 against Laramie and Cheyenne South at home this weekend.
The Bolts beat Laramie 6-5 in a nonconference game and lost to the Plainsmen 7-5 in extra innings in a conference game Friday. Thunder Basin responded with a 17-5 conference win and a 24-0 nonconference win over South on Saturday.
On Friday, the Bolts and Plainsmen had a defensive battle during game one of the doubleheader. Jaci Piercy threw nine innings and allowed five yearned runs on eight hits while striking out 15.
Thunder Basin trailed 3-0 going into the bottom of the seventh inning but scored three runs to send the game to extra innings. After both teams scored one run in the eighth hitting, the Plainsmen plated three runs in the top of the ninth to come away with the conference win.
Piercy, Logan Brown, Ella Partlow and Kalissa Terrell each drove in one run at the plate. Partlow's RBI came on a solo home run.
In game two, Thunder Basin scored five runs in the bottom of the third inning on its way to the nonconference win. Partlow drove in two runs and Brown, Macie Selfors and Caitline Kaul each drove in one run apiece.
Partlow earned the win on the mound by allowing five runs (one earned) on three hits and 12 strikeouts in six innings of work.
On Saturday, the Bolts bounced back from their first loss of the season with a big day against the Bison. Thunder Basin started the day with the 17-5 conference win in game one.
The Bolts out-hit South 16-5 in the five-inning game. Brown, Lauren O'Loughlin and Guinevere Lee each finished with a team-high two RBIs.
On the mound, Partlow allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits in four innings of work while striking out eight. Fallenn Wilkerson pitched one inning of relief and allowed two earned runs on two hits.
In game two, Thunder Basin out-hit South 15-2 in four innings. The Bison committed seven errors while the Bolts committed none.
Piercy had a team-high five RBIs including the team's line home run in the first inning. Dylanee Terry, Terrell, Wilkerson, Brown, Kaul and Selfors each drove in two runs apiece.
Piercy also earned the win on the mound with no earned runs on one hit and five strikeouts in three innings. Wilkerson pitched two innings of relief and allowed no runs on one hit while striking out two.
The Bolts will return to the field this week for the first crosstown doubleheader of the season with Campbell County. The No. 1-ranked Bolts will host the No. 2-ranked Camels at 4 and 6 p.m. Thursday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.