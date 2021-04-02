The Thunder Basin High School girls track team finished in second place at the Jerry Campbell Invitational Thursday in Buffalo while the boys team finished third.
The Sheridan boys won the team title with a score of 204.5, followed by Campbell County (85), Thunder Basin (84), Natrona County (68), Tongue River (50), Worland (44), Buffalo (42), Big Horn (38.5), Kelly Walsh (38), Glenrock (38.5), Sundance (11), Upton (8) and Arvada-Clearmont (4).
On the girls side, the Bronc girls also won the team title with a score of 128, followed by Thunder Basin (113), Campbell County (96), Buffalo (72), Natrona County (63.5), Kelly Walsh (58), Tongue River (36), Cody (26), Big Horn (23), Moorcroft (22.5), Glenrock (19), Kaycee (18), Worland (6), Upton (2) and Sundance (1).
Two Bolt girls won individual events at the meet while one relay team took first place. Senior Gabby Drube won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.91 seconds while Kennedy Pulliam won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet 10.75 inches.
Drube also finished second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.13 while junior Rylee Brandon finished second in the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes and 31.12 seconds.
The team of Drube, Kailynne Fitzpatrick, Jayden Friedly and Gabby Mendoza won the 4x400 meter relay event with a time of 4:11.32.
While the Bolt boys didn't win any events on the day, Thunder Basin placed in the top-5 in 11 events.
Junior Isaiah Haliburton finished second in the long jump with a distance of 20 feet 9 inches and fifth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.74. Junior Jesse Lujan finished third in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 17.50 while senior Zach Mansheim finished fourth in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 44.97 and senior Andre Felton finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 12-11.
Senior Reece Ganje finished fifth in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.55 and senior River Brisko finished fifth in the shot put with a distance of 45-2.5.
In relays, the boys team of Ganje, Jackson Zabel, Dyse Shepherd and Camden Schlekeway finished second in the 4x400 meter relay with a time of 3:38.07. The Bolts also finished third in the 4x800 meter relay, the 4x100 meter relay and the 1600 sprint medley relay.
