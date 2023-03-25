Campbell County’s Emmanuel Ontiveros runs the ball as Rock Spring’s Gerald Vivanco defends at Campbell County High School in Gillette on March 18, 2023. The Camels tied Cheyenne Central 4-4 in Cheyenne on Saturday.
Campbell County High School tied 4-4 against Cheyenne South on Saturday.
The Camels started off hot, scoring the first two goals of the game and taking a commanding lead. But a penalty-kick goal followed by a Cheyenne South goal when the ball bounced off Camels goalie Patrick Lynch to give the Bison a clear path to the net tied the game up.
