The Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team split a pair of conference games at home this weekend. The Bolts lost to Laramie 3-2 on Friday and beat Cheyenne South 7-2 on Saturday at TBHS.
Against Laramie, Caleb Howell scored both of Thunder Basin's goals. His first goal was unassisted and his second goal came from an assist by Cade Ayers. Laramie scored a game-winning goal with 90 seconds left to break a 2-2 tie and seal the win.
Thunder Basin responded Saturday with a big offensive game against the Bison. Ayers gave the Bolts a 1-0 lead with a goal less than 3 minutes into the game but South answered with a goal 1 minute later to tie the game 1-1.
The Bison took a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 15th minute but Thunder Basin scored six straight goals to secure the win. Howell tied the game 2-2 with a goal assisted by Jorge Suarez with 18 minutes left in the first half.
Suarez found the back of the net to give the Bolts a 3-2 lead going into the halftime break.
In the second half, Suarez scored his second goal in the 45th minute to push the game to 4-2. Ivan Delgado scored his first goal of the season in the 51st minute and Riley Ringer scored a goal 3 minutes later. Howell rounded out the scoring with a goal with 13 minutes left in the game to bring the game to its final score of 7-2.
Suarez finished with two assists and Delgado, Ringer and Carson Howie each collected one.
The Bolts moved to 2-3 on the season and 2-2 in conference play. Thunder Basin will take next weekend off before returning to the field April 11.
The Bolts will host Campbell County at 6 p.m. at TBHS.
