The Campbell County High School softball team took down Cody 12-3 during the first round of the state tournament Thursday evening at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
After a lightning delay pushed back the game's first pitch back nearly two hours, the Camels were able to jump out to an early 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Campbell County's offense added two more runs in the top of the second inning to take a comfortable 7-0 lead over the Fillies.
Cody made the game interesting by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning, but the Camels bounced back and scored in each of the last three innings of the game to finish the Fillies off 12-3.
Freshman Avery Gray threw a complete game on the mound for the Camels to earn the win. She allowed three runs (zero earned) on five hits while striking out 14 Cody batters. At the plate, four Camels had multiple RBIs in the game.
Natalie Clonch led the way by driving in three runs, followed by Gray, Jadeyn Snyder and Addy Rambo all with two RBIs.
The Camels will move on to play East No. 1 seed Thunder Basin in the next round of the tournament. Campbell County and Thunder Basin will play at 10 a.m. Friday at the Energy Capital Sports Complex.
