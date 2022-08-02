Gillette will host seven state champions for the second straight season during this week’s American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
The double-elimination bracket features state champions from Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Washington, Alaska, Idaho and Oregon. Gillette automatically qualified for the tournament as the host team.
Six of the eight teams from last year’s tournament will return to Gillette for the second consecutive season. Colorado’s Rocky Mountain and Oregon’s Medford will be the only two new teams this summer.
Colorado’s state champion played in the Mid-South Region last year but shifted to playing in the Northwest Region this season. The change eliminates the Montana state runner-up that previously qualified for the Northwest Regional last summer.
The other six returning teams include Alaska’s Eagle River, Washington’s Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak, Montana’s Billings Royals (qualified last year as state runner-ups), Idaho Falls, Cheyenne and Gillette. Idaho Falls won last year’s regional before going on to win the American Legion World Series for the second straight season in Shelby, North Carolina.
Cheyenne qualified as the Wyoming state champions after beating Gillette 4-0 in the state title game Friday morning. This year’s title was Cheyenne’s third consecutive state championship and 19th in the last 22 seasons. The Sixers will enter regionals with a 64-10 record.
Idaho Falls kept its hopes of a three-peat as American Legion World Series champions alive with its third straight state championship last week. The Bandits beat the Pocatello Runnin’ Rebels 9-0 to clinch a spot at this week’s regional tournament.
Eagle River returns to Gillette after winning its second consecutive state title with 4-3 win over the Service Post 28 Cougars. Gillette beat Eagle River 2-1 on day one of last year’s regional tournament.
The Yakima Valley Pepsi Pak also repeated as the Washington state champions this summer. Yakima Valley beat Bellevue’s Lakeside Recovery 11-3 last week to punch its ticket to the regional tournament.
Billings will return to Gillette for the second straight year to represent Montana. After losing to Helena in last year’s state championship game to finish as the runner-up, Billings beat the Senators 4-3 on Sunday to claim Montana’s state title.
Medford will represent Oregon this week after winning the state champions 14-2 over Portland last week. The Mustangs will open the tournament against Yakima Valley in the first round.
Colorado’s Rocky Mountain beat Gene Taylor 4-3 in the state championship game to clinch a spot in the regional tournament. Rocky Mountain will face Idaho Falls in the tournament’s first game at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Roughriders still alive
Gillette is going into this week’s regional tournament as the state runner-ups in Wyoming with a 49-24 record. The Roughriders went 3-2 at last week’s state tournament with both losses coming to the eventual champions of Cheyenne.
This year is the second and final year of a two-year bid for Gillette to host regionals. The home team had a solid showing last year but was eliminated on day three of the tournament after going 1-2 in the bracket.
Despite going 1-2 in the regional tournament, Gillette’s growth was on full display against some of the best baseball teams in the region last year. In three games against the state champions of Alaska, Idaho and Oregon, the Roughriders allowed just three runs.
Post 42 will look to repeat last year’s impressive showing with another strong tournament in front of the home fans. The mentality from last year remains the same: Gillette isn’t just here to host the tournament. Gillette is here to win it.
The Roughriders will start the tournament against Billings in the nightcap of Wednesday night’s doubleheader. Gillette and the Royals will play after the conclusion of Cheyenne and Eagle River’s game at 4 p.m.
The loser between Billings and Gillette will play the loser of Idaho Falls and Rocky Mountain at 9:30 a.m. Thursday. The winner will play the winner between Medford and Yakima Valley in the nightcap of Thursday’s doubleheader.
The double-elimination tournament will run five days and conclude with the Northwest Regional championship game at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Hladky Memorial Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.