The Campbell County and Thunder Basin girls swimming and diving teams traveled to Cheyenne Friday and Saturday for the 4A duals.
The Camels came out of the weekend splitting its duals 2-2 while Thunder Basin went 0-4.
On Friday, Campbell County competed against Cheyenne Central, losing 109-74. The Camels also swam against Sheridan, beating the Broncs 112-65.
CCHS continued the marathon Saturday, losing to Laramie 101-70 before beating Sheridan again at a score of 95-80.
For the Bolts, Friday began with a 90-79 loss to Cheyenne South. Thunder Basin also took on Kelly Walsh, losing 131-47.
Going into Saturday, Thunder Basin took on Cheyenne Central, losing 112-62. Rock Springs then beat the Bolts 109-73 to end the day for TBHS.
Both Thunder Basin and Campbell County will next take on Sheridan and Buffalo at 4 p.m. Friday.
