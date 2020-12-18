Coming into the season as the No. 2-ranked team in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media basketball poll, the Thunder Basin High School boys basketball team has lived up to the hype.
The Bolts improved to 3-0 on the season with a dominating 80-51 road win over Rock Springs on day one of the Flaming Gorge Classic Basketball Tournament. While Thunder Basin's defense locked down the Tigers, the headline of the night was junior Deegan Williams' offensive performance.
Williams ended the night with 38 points for the Bolts, including 19 in the first quarter. Williams was 5-8 at the free throw line and connected on three 3-pointers.
Fellow junior McKale Holte added 11 points of his own while Andre Felton finished the game with 10.
It was a good road win for Thunder Basin and keeps the momentum going into day two of the tournament for the Bolts, TBHS head coach Rory Williams said.
Thunder Basin will end the tournament with a game against Westside (Idaho) at 2:40 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.