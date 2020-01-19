Early in the first half of Saturday’s Gillette College men’s basketball game against Northwest College, the Trappers kept within striking distance by knocking down 3-pointers.
They hit 9-12 first-half 3s and only trailed by three with 10 minutes to play in the first quarter.
But the magic ran out for the Trappers (9-11) and the Pronghorns (17-2) had five players in double digit scoring to pace an 111-92 victory at the Pronghorn Center.
“I thought we were guarding pretty well, but man they made a lot of 3s,” Pronghorn coach Shawn Neary said. “Offensively, I thought we did a good job of sharing it. We weren’t selfish. (We) did a good job of attacking.”
Gillette College came out hitting shots. The group won the opening jump, and sophomore Bradley Akhile hit a 3 to open scoring. Tarig Eisa scored a jumper, Gary Solomon a layup and then Mason Archambault hit a wide open 3-pointer to take a 10-2 lead in the first 2:30 and force a Trapper timeout.
The Trappers started hitting 3s of their own, but after three in a row the Pronghorns started to pull away.
Archambault scored an and-one layup that brought the Pronghorns to a 10-point lead with 6:58 left in the half. By the end of the half, the Pronghorns held a 57-40 lead.
“That’s kind of like our issue right now. When we start the game we struggle a little bit, but second half, we get calm,” said Pronghorn freshman Isaac Mushila.
The Pronghorns out-rebounded the Trappers 49-31 in the game.
Solomon was the leading scorer, assist man and co-leading rebounder for Gillette. He scored 9-16 field goals for 20 points, notched eight assists and tied teammate Isaac Mushila with seven boards.
He said that he has been trying to get back to the way he played to start the season, and Saturday was a step in the right direction.
“I’m just trying to get back to where I started. It’s been kind of slow throughout the season,” Solomon said. “Today was a game to get back to myself.”
Mushila scored on 9-12 shot attempts for 19 points, second on the team. He used a shot fake under the basket multiple times to make opponents jump and get out of the way for an easy layup.
“Last game, I was in (foul trouble). I had like four fouls in three minutes, so I had to bounce back and get back in the game and back in the groove,” Mushila said about his game. “I know they need my help, and I need their help too.”
For Northwest, 15 of its 32 field goals were 3s. The team was led by sophomore Kyle Brown with 21 points.
Gillette outshot Northwest from the field 55% to 47.1%.
Next up for Gillette College is nearby Sheridan College at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Pronghorn Center.
The Pronghorns received votes last week in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Basketball poll, and with two more wins it is a possibility they break into the national rankings Monday.
Neary said that he doesn’t care much about the rankings.
“For awhile there, I think we made a five-year run of being ranked almost every week. So as a program we’ve been there we know what that’s like,” Neary said. “We’ll leave that up to other people to decide and we just need to take care of business on Wednesday.”
