The final day of the 75th NHSFR came to an end on Saturday, leaving the largest youth rodeo ready to say goodbye to Gillette for the next five years.
The 75th rodeo was the largest NHSFR in history with 1,795 contestants across four countries and 44 states. The three North American countries as well as Australia were represented in the rodeo.
State rankings
After being second last year behind Utah, Texas finished the NHSFR with the most points, totaling 12,505. Utah and South Dakota came second and third, respectively, while Oklahoma came in fourth and Colorado rounded out the top five.
The host state of Wyoming finished sixth with 5,420 points. Wyoming finished 200 points behind Colorado in the state rankings.
Wyoming’s boys team (3,565) had a better finish, taking third overall behind Texas (7,825) and Utah (5,545). The girls team finished 11th with 1,855 points, just behind California and ahead of Montana.
The world champs
Piper Cordes (SD, barrel racing), Tucker Carricato (WY, bareback riding), Cody Gann (AL, boys cutting), Kieley Walz (NE, breakaway roping), Wacey Shalla (OK, bull riding), Faith Lundberg (AB, goat tying), Ella Begger (MT, pole bending), Landri Lisac (CO, reined cow horse), Shane Scott (OR, saddle bronc), Peter Haas (UT, steer wrestling), Rawley Ben Jr. and Porter Bryant (AZ, team roping) and Kyan Wilhite (NM, tie-down roping) were the rodeo event winners this year.
Last year, Texas bull rider John Crimber became the first ever bull rider to be back-to-back world champions. Shalla and the work of several others gave last year’s returning champions a run for their money. Only Gann and Carricato repeated as world champions despite nine of the 18 champions from 2022 returning.
Kate Godfrey, Idaho, is the light rifle shooting champion after posting an overall score of 674. Kyler Porter, Utah, won the trapshooting title with 200 points. Porter scored 25 points in each round, the only person to do so.
Iowa’s Cort Jones was this year’s rookie all-around cowboy with 1,045 points. The overall all-around cowboy was bull riding champion Wacey Shalla with 1,200.
Rozet’s Shayda Lesmeister was this year’s all-around rookie cowgirl. Lesmeister was the only Wyoming athlete to make it to the short go in two events, pole bending and barrel racing. She finished seventh in overall all-around.
The all-around cowgirl is Kate Eiland from Louisiana. She scored 960 points at the rodeo.
The future for Gillette
Gillette is guaranteed to host the rodeo for another two-year stretch in 2028 and 2029, but the future beyond that is up in the air. The National High School Rodeo Association wants the high school and junior high finals to be at indoor arenas by 2030.
The cost of building a facility could cross nine figures and likely have taxpayers in Gillette footing the bill. Few rodeo arenas in the United States have the capacity that the NHSRA is looking for at this point in time.
