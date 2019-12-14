Gillette high school seniors Ali West and Maddy Piercy announced that they will both be enrolling at Dawson Community College to play softball next season.
“It was a really good environment, and I heard good things from the players,” Piercy, a Thunder Basin High School student, said “They’re really good at moving people out to another college afterwards.”
Each played on the Blue Jays softball team during the summer. West, a Campbell County High School student, was recruited as a middle infielder and Piercy as a pitcher.
They each signed at their own high schools on Saturday night.
“I didn’t want to be alone. … And it wasn’t too big. I’m not a people person, so it was good for me,” West said, jokingly.
Dawson Community College is in Glendive, Montana and the softball team competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division II. Last season, the Buccaneers went 43-5 overall.
Dawson Community College head softball coach Jim LeProwse said that he came to Gillette to watch Piercy play in the summer, and teammate West made an impression on him enough to offer her a partial scholarship.
“Their athleticism, their drive to win. You could definitely see that right away,” LeProwse said. “We’re always looking at the attitude, peoples’ attitude. Their body language and their demeanor during games, and we didn’t see any red flags whatsoever.
LeProwse said that West and Piercy are the first two Wyomingites that he has recruited to his team, and they have a “great chance” to play a lot of time as freshmen. He is entering his 10th season as the head coach of Dawson Community College, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.