The Cloud Peak Volleyball Club is hosting a 10-team volleyball tournament at Thunder Basin High School on Feb. 1. Registration ends on Jan. 28 and the fee is $120 per team.
Cloud Peak is an organization that strives to grow the volleyball culture in Sheridan and Johnson counties. Each tournament it hosts acts as a fundraiser for the club, which goes to lessons, camps, and other tournaments.
The Gillette Women’s Volleyball Tournament is scheduled to start at 8 a.m.
