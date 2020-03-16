High school activities will be suspended until April 6, the Wyoming High School Activities Association announced Monday.
The decision follows the recommendation from Governor Mark Gordon and State Superintendent Jillian Balow that schools be closed through at least April 3 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, along with the Center of Disease Control urging against gatherings of 50 or more people.
WHSAA’s statement also said that no spring sports practices will be allowed during the suspension, after practicing was still an option for teams at the end of last week. “If and when” spring sports continue after April 6, practices from last week will count towards the nine-practice minimum for players, the statement said.
The option to allow teams to practice was left up to the school district last week and Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school teams were already in action. The spring golf and tennis seasons also won’t start until after April 6 and athletes will still have to complete the nine practices before competing.
The WHSAA also said that it won’t make a final decision on springs sports at this time and won’t do so until “there is further clarity on this issue.”
Also on Monday, the National Junior College Activities Association canceled the previously suspended basketball championships and all spring sports. Both Gillette College basketball teams were defeated in the Region IX tournament semifinals.
