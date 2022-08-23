Going into its sixth year of sharing the athletic talent of Gillette with a second high school, the Campbell County High School football team has finally stepped out of the shadows of its former self.
Of course, the Camels will still be thought of by many as the powerhouse football school it once was. For many Gillette fans, Campbell County will be a program remembered for its four state championships and 25 semifinals appearances since 1990.
But in 2017, Campbell County’s legacy and reputation both in Gillette and across the state transformed practically overnight. When Thunder Basin opened across town, the Camels became the punching bag for other teams to take out frustration brought on from years of domination in a handful of sports, football included.
Campbell County went 0-18 in the first two years of Gillette’s two-high school system. The Camels won just three games between 2019 and 2020 and compiled a 3-34 record in the first four years of Thunder Basin joining them in Class 4A.
Campbell County was finally able to make a positive stride on the football field last season. The Camels won their first home game in two years, won their first homecoming game in five years and won four games in an eight-week span to play in their first playoff game since 2019.
While Campbell County lost 31-12 to Cheyenne East in the first round of the playoffs, the team finished 4-6 on the year. The team’s four wins last season were more than the previous four seasons combined.
“We had the best season we’ve ever had since the split,” CCHS coach Andrew Rose said. “It was also a pretty young team so our sophomores last year were taking second-team reps. It kind of just goes to show that even though we might be young, we’re going to have a lot of varsity experience the next couple of years which is super important.
“A lot of folks might look through a magnifying glass but sometimes it takes a pair of binoculars to see where you want to head and that’s kind of what we’re using that momentum from last year to build. We’re still pushing for that future and keeping that torch lit.”
Rose is going into his fourth season as head coach at Campbell County. Having been on the school’s 2006 state championship team as a player, Rose knows better than anybody what kind of shadow his players have been living in since the opening of Thunder Basin.
“Right after the split, we were living in the shadow of former Camel nation,” Rose said. “Now, we’re casting our own shadow and hoping it covers the entire state. We’re not a shadow anymore. Now, we’re an actual figure.”
Leaping up from the bottom of the division to a playoff team doesn’t come without consequences. With last year’s Campbell County team proving it can win enough football games to make the playoffs, the goal going forward is to keep working harder and to win even more games this year.
“Now that we’re kind of getting into that contention position, the expectations are a lot higher and our effort in practice and the time we put in as coaches and what we expect out of them is just so much higher now,” Rose said. “We’re continuing to take the necessary steps in order to be a championship football team.”
No platoon at QB
The Camels’ offense struggled last year to find consistency. A big part of the lack of consistency was using a two-quarterback platoon system for over half of the regular season.
Junior Aidan Dorr and sophomore Mason Drube spent the majority of last year splitting snaps under center. The pair of underclassmen would typically each play one half before rotating between quarterback and wide receiver.
That game plan won’t be re-instituted this season, Rose said. Drube was named the full-time starter at quarterback last week.
Drube led the team last year with 810 passing yards. He finished the season 37-96 (38.5%) with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
Before an ankle injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, Dorr passed for 433 yards on 21-58 passing (36.2%), three touchdowns and seven interceptions. He added 310 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Dorr won’t have his talent going to waste on the sidelines. He will play both ways for the Camels including in some type of receiver role, Rose said.
“Between Drube and Dorr, they’re the two highest caliber athletes that we have,” Rose said. “To not utilize them at some other position would be silly on our part.”
Now as the official starting quarterback, Drube will spend plenty of time this season handing the ball off to senior Ian Carter. The running back returns after finishing second on the team with 564 rushing yards on 107 attempts and five touchdowns.
Will Miller — who ran for a team-high 723 yards last season — graduated in the spring. Rose expects Carter to step into Miller’s feature back role fairly seamlessly.
“Ian is definitely ready to make that leap,” Rose said. “He’s a completely different back than Will was and we’ve kind of altered our offensive to emulate that.”
The Camels’ offense will rely heavily on senior center Cooper Stevens in the trenches after graduating all-state offensive lineman Taylor Foss. Rose refers to Stevens as “the smartest kid on our team.”
Senior Carson Howgin has already earned the starting tight end job this preseason. Parker Fitzgerald will also be looked to as one of Campbell County’s top receivers on the offensive side.
Defense wins championships
The Camels ranked No. 5 in Class 4A in total defense last year and will look to match or top that number again this fall. Campbell County graduated three all-state defensive players including Miller, Foss and Logan Dymond.
Drube and Dorr played a heavy amount of rover defensively last season and Rose hopes to continue that strategy again this season. Rose is undecided on if Drube will play both ways.
“It’s probably going to be one or the other (Drube or Dorr) playing rover,” Rose said. “Ideally if we don’t have to have our quarterback on defense that’d be nice. But it’s a good problem to have. You have two athletic kids fighting for the same position.”
The Camels’ linebacker crew has solid depth going into the new year despite losing Miller, who was fifth in the state with 14.7 defensive points per game. Campbell County’s defensive line is a young unit but has shown plenty of potential in training camp, Rose said.
Keeping the momentum going
The biggest goal for any high school coach is to have their team playing its best football in the last month of the season.
Rose coached in his second playoff game last October and would like nothing more than to coach in his third, fourth and fifth this year. In order to do that, the Camels need to grow together as a unit as the fall season trucks along.
“The goal is to set ourselves up for the playoffs so we can be playing in October and November,” Rose said. “As long as we can start out well and learn and progress as we go then really it only matters how you play at the end of the year and that’s really what we’re focused on right now.
We just want to continue that learning. Our No. 1 goal is to be able to finish on a high note at the end of the season.”
In order to accomplish the team’s goal of playing in November, this year’s Camels will be relying on a new batch of players — and 12 new seniors in particular — to step up and lead the team every Friday night.
“I think for the seniors it really hasn’t sunk in yet that this is their last season,” Rose said. “But once we had that discussion and told them ‘Hey, hold your teammates accountable and cheer them on for the good stuff and be vocal all the time,’ our communication was significantly better.
“I think they’re getting it figured out quickly here that now they’re one of the guys other people are going to look to. It’s really nice to see some of them step into that role and take on that responsibility.”
Campbell County starts the season with two consecutive road games. The Camels will play Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. Friday in Cheyenne.
Campbell County’s home -opener will be Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. against Rock Springs at CCHS.
