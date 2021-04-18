The Campbell County High School boys soccer team split a pair of home games over the weekend, losing 2-1 to Laramie Friday night and beating Cheyenne South 5-0 Saturday afternoon.
Against Laramie, the Plainsmen took an early lead with a goal seven minutes into the game to take a 1-0 lead. Laramie scored its second goal with 16 minutes left in the first half which would end up being the difference in the game.
Campbell County's lone goal came off the foot of Jose Aguayo in the second half but the score wouldn't be enough as the Camels drop the conference game 2-1.
On Saturday, the Camels offense played a strong game while the defense shutout the Bison. Joel Rameria led in scoring with two goals in the game.
Maddox Jarvis, Brandon Rodriguez and Corren Worthen each added one goal a piece.
The Camels are now 3-5 on the season and 3-1-0-3 in conference play. Campbell County will return to the field next weekend for a home game against crosstown Thunder Basin.
The Bolts and Camels will play at 5 p.m. Friday night at CCHS.
