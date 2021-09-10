A GoFundMe account has raised nearly $30,000 over the last week for former Campbell County High School and University of Wyoming standout athlete Kirby Drube.
Drube was airlifted last week to the Highlands Ranch Medical Center in Denver, Colorado, after experiencing complications from COVID-19, according to the GoFundMe page. The originally goal was $10,000 and stands at $29,006 as of Friday afternoon.
Over 200 donors have contributed to the fund. All proceeds will go to the Drube family for medical expenses, according to the page.
Local Gillette sports teams have shown support for the Drube family over the last week. The CCHS volleyball team players wrote "For Kirby" in marker on their arms during last weekend's Gillette Invite Tournament while the CCHS golf team wrote the same message on their golf balls during Thursday's state qualifier tournament.
Drube was a two-time state champion on the Campbell County basketball team in 1993 and 1994 and was an all-state tight end in 1993 as a senior on the CCHS football team. He went on to start at tight end for the University of Wyoming football team from 1995-98.
Alan Stuber, a detective for the Gillette Police Department, started a "Support Drube Strong" auction on 32auctions.com. Stuber auctioned off a football signed by the 1996 UW football team that finished 10-2 and made it to the WAC Championship game.
Drube was a member of the 1996 UW football team.
Stuber's auction started Tuesday and has raised $6,625 as of Friday. Two other items were added to the auction including Josh Allen and Jay Novacek signed UW jerseys.
We always believed that you NEVER give up! So I know he is not going to," Mike Dorr said in a Facebook post on Monday. "Sometimes when you get to the last out in the ninth inning, or the clock is winding down (and) it seems like there’s no hope, like the chips are finally stacked against you too high, but you just have to find a way.
"Find a way to get on base. Find a way to get a first down. Find a way to get a bucket or a defensive stand. (It) sounds like that’s where we are at and )we can’t give up.
"We have to keep fighting. We have to find a way to get on base and get that run in so that we can force extra innings," Dorr said. "Once we get to extra innings, we are going to win this thing. So don't give up, Kirby Drube. Don't ever give up."
To donate to Drube's GoFundMe or to find updates on his condition, visit gofundme.com.
