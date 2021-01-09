21 Gillette players nominated for awards
Wyoming’s National Football Foundation Chapter announced its 96 nominations for the scholar-athlete awards Wednesday, with 21 students from Campbell County and Thunder Basin high schools receiving nominations.
The Scholar-Athlete Awards are based 40% on football ability, 40% on academic achievement and 20% on extracurricular activities and citizenship in their respective schools and in their communities, according to an email from spokesman Heath Hayes. To qualify, a scholar-athlete must have a grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Thunder Basin’s nominees include Sergio Aguilar, Dillon Bannister, River Brisko, Gavin Carroll, Michael Coleman, Kameron Engle, Andre Felton, Hayden Lunberg, Hunter Lunberg, Alex O’Dell, Scott O’Dell, Jaxon Pikula, Brody Richardson, Camden Schlekeway and Dyse Shepherd.
For Campbell County, Kaden Race, Chance Robinson, Xander Beeson, Tanner Lemm, Hunter Kramer and Kyler Hanson also received nominations.
The finalists for the most outstanding back and lineman from each classification will receive a $1,200 scholarship and a chance to be named Wyoming’s Scholar-Athlete of the Year. The winner receives an additional $1,200 scholarship and becomes the state’s nominee for Western Region Scholar Athlete of the Year, according to the organization’s website.
Wild’s Young named Forward of the Month
The Bauer Hockey North American 3 Hockey League awarded Gillette Wild’s Declan Young with the Forward of the Month award for December.
On the season, Young is second in the league with 50 points (29 goals, 21 assists) in 22 games. In six games played in December, Young had three games with multiple goals and scored three game-winning goals for the Wild.
“Declan is a pretty special player,” coach Ethan Hayes said. “He’s highly skilled and he never gives up on anything. He’s the guy that believes in himself so much that if the team needs something, he puts himself in that situation right away to do whatever he can.
“He’s super down to earth and he’s not a cocky guy. He just wants to be the guy in the tough situation all the time.”
Packers to allow 6,000 fans at playoff game
The Green Bay Packers are making about 6,000 tickets available to season-ticket holders for their divisional playoff game, which will mark the first time they will have paying spectators at home this season.
Packers officials say seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field. They’ll be available to season-ticker holders who didn’t opt out of the opportunity to purchase tickets this season.
The Packers hadn’t allowed any spectators for their first four regular-season home games. In late November, they made seating available to team employees and their immediate family members to test out Lambeau Field safety protocols in case paying spectators were allowed later in the season. The last two home games also featured hundreds of frontline workers who were invited to attend.
Fans will have to stay in their pods unless they’re using the rest room or purchasing food or drinks.
As the top seed in the NFC playoffs, the Packers have a first-round bye. Their first home playoff game will be Jan. 16 or Jan. 17.
Virus pulls Olympic torches off display
TOKYO — Japan is halting a public display of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic torches as new virus cases jump in the country and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga orders a state of emergency for Tokyo and the surrounding areas until next month.
Tokyo reported 2,447 new cases on Thursday. This is a jump of 850 cases — just over 50% — from the day before. Tokyo was reporting just a few hundred new cases a few months ago.
The rapid spread of the virus in Japan is imperiling plans for the postponed Tokyo Olympics, which are to open on July 23. The Paralympics begin on Aug. 24.
The Olympics were postponed nine months ago because of the pandemic. A poll last month by Japanese broadcaster NHK showed 63% of 1,200 Japanese surveyed think the Games should be postponed again — or canceled.
