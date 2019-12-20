The Camels were overpowered by the Day-one competition at the Pat Weede Memorial Wrestling Tournament on Friday, only winning nine matches in four duals.
The Campbell County High School wrestling team went 0-4 on the day, wrestling Scottsbluff, Montana (56-24), Sidney, Montanta (72-6), Casper-Natrona (70-12), and Bismarck, Century (70-12).
Heavyweight Colter Rankin and 160-pound Dawsen Hayden led the way for the Camels and accounted for five of the nine wins. Rankin rolled to a pair of first-round pins — one against Natrona and one against the tournament’s top team, Sidney.
Hayden also had two pins on the day against Scottsbluff and Natrona. He also picked up a win by forfeit. Two other wins for CCHS came by forfeit, while 138-pound Alex Eisenbraun and 145-pound Hunter Henderson won the other two by fall.
The Camels finish the Pat Weede on Saturday against Thunder Basin High School at 9 a.m., Moorcroft at 10:30 a.m. and Rapid City Central at noon.
