Challenge in chalk: TBHS volleyball team creates another video of encouragement

Thunder Basin High School senior Rigan McInerney and freshman Joelie Spelts were going on hour No. 6 of their art project Thursday. They started at 11 a.m. with a bucket of chalk and a blank driveway. Their fingers were completely raw when they finished at 5 p.m.
Their efforts were part of a video made by the TBHS volleyball team, which continues to create positive messages during the COVID-19 pandemic response. This time, the team wanted to encourage the community to get out of the house and exercise with a “Chalk on a Walk” campaign.
Starting with coach Wenett Martin in the first frame, the video transitions through pictures of players. Each has spent hours creating colorful messages in their driveways using sidewalk chalk.
Martin had two goals in making the video: Get people outside and exercising a little more and to get other kids and families to pick up some chalk and join the Bolts in creating messages in their driveways.
“We have a lot of chalk in this town, so encourage your kids to get out there and chalk some sidewalks up,” Martin said. “Leave some stuff for people to see, to inspire them, encourage them during this time.
“It’s something for us to bring a little joy into people’s lives.”
McInerney and freshman Joelie Spelts saw their competitive natures take over when they were crafting their message. They waited until everybody else had completed their projects so they could look at the pictures and make sure they had the best.
“We weren’t going to lose,” McInerney said.
After about five hours, McInerney and Spelts ran out of chalk and were about to run to Walmart to grab more. But a boy in the neighborhood stopped, saw that they were out of chalk and sprinted home to grab “three humongous bins of chalk” to give to them, McInerney said.
“It took so much chalk,” she added with a laugh.
The finished product read: “Push yourself. No one else is going to do it for you.” And the artwork covers a large portion of McInerney’s driveway and is quite intricate.
It was set up in a grid of 12 squares, each with a different theme — one a rainbow, one a beach and several others had multi-colored stripes. Each square also had block letters spelling out a word.
“It was so humongous that it took us six hours and both of us rubbed our fingers raw on the chalk,” McInerney said. “I think it’s good for everybody’s mental health. … People can see this and say, ‘Hey, there’s still some good going on in the world.’”
Martin was impressed with all of the artwork from the players, but said McInerney and Spelts “went all out” and the finished product is “amazing.”
Martin said that people have already stopped in front of her house on their daily walks to look at her chalk drawing, which says, “When it rains, look for rainbows. When it’s dark, look for stars.”
Martin hopes kids will see the video, like the idea of chalk drawings and make their own around Gillette. Now is a time when leadership around town is crucial, she said.
“This is a time when we need leaders and we’re leaders in our community,” Martin said. “We’ve got to keep coming back with stuff and encourage people, because there’s a lot of doubt going on right now.”
This was the second video Martin and the TBHS volleyball team have made so far while at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, along with making one for the soccer team as well. It has not only provided a chance to connect with the community, but also allowed the players to keep in touch with each other while they are mostly stuck in their homes.
“Doing this was really nice, because obviously we can’t all get together now,” McInerney said. “It’s just nice to be able to go and do this with somebody, but still be isolating well.”
Martin and the TBHS volleyball team plans to continue making videos.
