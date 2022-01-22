The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team escaped with a 48-44 win over Sheridan on Saturday to improve to 2-0 in conference play.
The Bolts went into the matchup ranked No. 3 in the WyoPrep.com coaches and media girls basketball rankings while the Broncs were ranked No. 4.
Sheridan took a small one-point lead into halftime up 19-18 but Thunder Basin was able to outscore the Broncs 29-26 in the second half to complete the comeback win.
The Bolts improved to 10-3 on the season after also beating Kelly Walsh 60-24 on Friday night. The Broncs fall to 0-2 in conference play after a 63-59 loss to Campbell County on Friday in Gillette.
Thunder Basin will return to the court for a big crosstown matchup with Campbell County this week. The Bolts and Camels will play at 6 p.m. Friday at CCHS.
