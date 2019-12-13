The Thunder Basin girls began their Class 4A state title defense Thursday and didn’t dissapoint.
It was the first night of the RE/MAX Professionals Gillette Basketball Tournament and TBHS quickly took control, forcing 14 turnovers in the first quarter on the way to a 23-7 lead. The lead grew to 50-17 at the midway point and the Bolts cruised in the second half to a 78-31 drubbing of Cody High School.
“It was really fun. I though we played super well together for the first game,” senior Molly Strub said. “Our mentality was coming out and kicking butt and we did. We obviously still have a lot of stuff to work on and get better at.”
About the only negatives from the first quarter was some foul trouble for Thunder Basin, with nine fouls, and a few missed layups. However, a young Cody team had all kinds of trouble getting the ball up the court against the Bolts’ full-court press.
The opening-game jitters were evident when TBHS missed its first three shots and turned the ball over once before scoring its first bucket. Strub scored the first points of the season just over a minute into the game with a turnaround jumper in the post.
Then she assisted her senior running partner Jersie Taylor on the next possession after a steal by junior Sydney Solem, before scoring again herself for a 6-0 lead with 6:12 left in the first quarter. Cody finally got on the board on the following possession, then the Bolts rattled off 11 straight points to take control.
During that stretch, all but two points were scored on the break after a steal. Junior Gabby Drube scored on back-to-back possessions near the four-minute mark, with Taylor bookending those points with two fast break layups — once after her own steal, another after a steal by Solem — to make it 17-2 with 3:20 on the clock.
TBHS had one more quick burst before the end of the first quarter. Drube stole the ball and scored with 35 seconds. Then junior Breckyn Hamlin stole the ensuing inbounds pass and gave it right back to Drube for another layup to give the Bolts a 23-7 lead heading into the second quarter.
Despite the early foul trouble, Thunder Basin’s defense was stifling in the first quarter. Everything was contested and the full-court press created a lot of turnovers.
“We were super sloppy in that first quarter,” coach Braidi Lutgen said. “Basically our between-quarter talk was just playing good D and having a little discipline. Second quarter, we had no fouls and that was much better … and (we) pushed the ball well in transition.”
Lutgen pulled the press off in the second quarter, but the Bolts continued to dictate the pace. They exploded for 27 points in the quarter and Strub started it by banking in a 3-pointer a minute into the period.
Cody only had four points in the quarter with 2:40 remaining until halftime, while TBHS had built up a 41-11 lead after Taylor sliced through the defense for a layup. Right before that, she set up Hamlin and Braidi Diemling on back-to-back plays.
Seven Bolts scored in the second quarter. Diemling and Brooke Conklin both hit 3s, but most of the points were scored on the break. Hamlin was great in transition, with six of her eight second-quarter points coming off three fast break layups.
The last one came with five seconds left in the quarter. Taylor stole the ball and fed Hamlin to give the Bolts a convincing 50-17 lead at halftime.
The scoring slowed down dramatically in the second half, with the game switching to a running clock after TBHS took a 40-point lead.
Senior Payton McGrath drew first blood with a triple in the first 40 seconds, then Strub and Taylor combined for the next five points to make it 58-17 with 5:40 on the clock.
It was Strub’s defense that provided the early second half spark for Thunder Basin. She had two steals and three of her five blocks in the first first two minutes.
Thunder Basin’s starters didn’t allow a point in the third, then Lutgen switched to her second unit after three minutes of play. Cody outscored the Bolts for the final five minutes 7-6, but the Bolts were still in total control going into the fourth quarter, 64-24.
The second unit got most of the minutes in the sped-up fourth quarter as well and TBHS outscoring the Fillies 14-7 to close out the big 78-31 win. Taylor scored the first five points, junior Kate Hladky added three, while Conklin, Solem and Kinsley Larson all made layups to wrap up the scoring.
Thunder Basin spread the scoring wide, which is what Lutgen expected during the preseason. Taylor led the way with 17 points and Strub had 13 as the only players in double figures.
Drube finished with nine, all in the first quarter. Hamlin had eight, all in the second, while Solem and Conklin scored six each. Hladky and Diemling both added five points.
“It’s awesome to be on the bench, too, just cheering on your teammates and have them score,” Strub said.
Lutgen loved the unselfishness shown from her players. The Bolts finished with 19 assists on 31 made field goals. Hamlin led with five assists. while Taylor and Diemling finished with four.
Even when the starters were out, it was a fun game.
The Bolts play again at 5:45 p.m. Friday against Rapid City Central. at at Thunder Basin High School. The tournament is free to attend.
