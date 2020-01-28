Thunder Basin High School sophomore Seamus Casey will have a documentary about him released Friday on the Disney Plus streaming service.
It is the 13th episode of the “Marvel’s Hero Project” docu-series, which highlights kids from around the country who are doing things to help others.
Casey started a campaign to raise $65,000 to donate to Folds of Honor, a charity that provides educational scholarships to the families of military service members who have died or become disabled while serving.
He used rock climbing, cycling and public speaking to reach his goal in November.
There is a trailer of Casey’s documentary online on Marvel Entertainment’s YouTube page that shows him climbing Devils Tower and talking about how he plans to join the military.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.