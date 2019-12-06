The Thunder Basin High School girls basketball team will be without all-state guard Meadow Kuntz until at least February.
The senior hurt her ankle during an open gym practice about a month before the season began but didn’t think it was serious at the time.
“Honestly, I was just really hoping it was a sprain and I could be back in two weeks,” Kuntz said.
She took some time off and iced her ankle to try to keep the swelling down thinking it was a sprain, TBHS coach Braidi Lutgen said. But it ended up being worse.
Kuntz tried to tough it out for about a month before having her ankle examined before the start of tryouts. An MRI showed that she had torn one of the main ligaments in her ankle, which required surgery.
The good news is that Kuntz shouldn’t be out for the whole season and hopes for a February return. She had surgery this week to repair the ligament and said it was “pretty painful” Thursday night as she recovered.
Kuntz has two weeks before she can start physical therapy and working toward a comeback. She’s already itching to be back on the floor.
“I want to be there for my girls no matter what. Hopefully, I’ll be back before regionals and state,” Kuntz said.
Until then, the Bolts will have to do without one of the best defensive guards in the state. They are equipped to do so, but it won’t be easy.
“The primary thing that Meadow brought was her ability to pressure the ball,” Lutgen said. “She guards extremely tight.”
Kuntz averaged 1.6 steals a game last season and uses her quickness and speed to pester and frustrate opposing ballhandlers. She also is tough enough to take charges and averaged almost two per game over the last two seasons.
With the ball in her hands, Kuntz was a “one-man press break,” Lutgen said, adding her presence will be missed, but her vocal leadership isn’t going anywhere.
“You’ll definitely hear her from the bench,” the coach said.
