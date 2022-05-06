The Campbell County High School boys golf team finished third at the Casper Invite on Thursday at the Casper Municipal Golf Course. The Camels finished with a team score of 326.
The Thunder Basin boys finished fourth with a score of 341 and the Bolts girls finished fourth with a score of 272. Campbell County did not score of a girls team.
Campbell County senior Shay Leupold was the top-finisher from Gillette. He tied for fourth with a score of 76. Behind Leupold, Jackson Evans, Dawson Reed and Connor King all shot 82s for the Camels. Peyton Wasson shot an 86 and Brant Morrison shot an 87.
For the Thunder Basin boys, Deegan Williams shot an 82, Bodie Williams shot an 84, Ethan Shelledy shot an 87, Jayce Delaney shot an 88 and Jarad Renetzky shot a 94.
For Bolts girls, Darby Barstad tied for 10th with a score of 88, Hailey Westbrook and Alyssa Harcharik both shot a 92, Patience Wood shot a 94 and Emily Fox shot a 111. Myah Hammerquist was the Camels' only female golfer and tied for eighth with a score of 85.
