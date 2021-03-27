Since the school opened in 2017, Thunder Basin High School boys soccer team has a combined record of 38-3-2.
That represents three seasons after last year’s campaign was canceled because of COVID-19. Going into this season with 11 seniors, the veteran group is determined to continue Thunder Basin’s dominant start to its soccer program after a year off from competition.
“The most important thing is to just keep on winning games,” said TBHS senior Damian Myers. “We know that we are a threat. ... We just need to continue to win those big games.”
In the program’s first season in 2018, the Bolts won the consolation bracket after a first-round loss to Natrona County in the state playoffs. The next year, Thunder Basin finished as the state runner-up after losing 1-0 to Jackson in the championship game.
The Bolts are off to another fast start to the season after opening with home wins over Rock Springs (3-0) and Torrington (4-0) last weekend. While there were plenty of positives to take away from the shutouts, Myers said one thing stuck out as an area for improvement as the season progresses.
“I think something we could potentially work on a little bit more is possession,” Myers said. “We need to just work the ball up through teams instead of doing a through-ball every time. Instead, we can just work up and possess the ball and wear teams out and then we can make our move.”
As far as goals for the year, Myers and his teammates feel like a state championship isn’t an unrealistic goal. While making the state tournament is the first step, Myers and the other 10 seniors on the team would love to end their time at TBHS with a title.
“I think that’s something we can all do since we have so many seniors on our team, and even some of the younger guys are really, really good as well,” Myers said. “We should be able to bring home a state championship because we have the quality to win one. We just have to work for it.”
Seth Stevens, the Bolts’ starting goalkeeper, said that as a senior, he wants to lead by example and show some of the younger guys what the culture of Thunder Basin soccer is about.
“I think it’s super important that we as seniors show them how to lead and how to have really good work ethic and how to work good as a team,” Stevens said. “We just want to cement that culture at Thunder Basin, and that’s really what we’re trying to pass on as seniors.”
Having been close to the state title in the program’s first two years, senior Cody Shrum said this is the season seniors have been zeroing in on to finally bring home that first-place trophy from the state tournament.
“Losing last year was a big motivator,” Shrum said. “This season is really important to this program and really just to the school in general. We have a huge class of seniors, so this year everybody is motivated.
“Everybody has been shooting for that state championship and this is kind of the last shot for pretty much the entire varsity squad.”
For Shrum, Myers, Stevens and the rest of the senior-heavy Thunder Basin squad, the philosophy now becomes taking the season one game at a time. While the championship title is the goal, the TBHS soccer team will focus on that when the playoffs come around in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.