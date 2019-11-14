When the Gillette College and Iowa Western women’s soccer teams finished the second overtime period Friday during the NJCAA North Plains District Championship, Pronghorns goalkeeper Nia Trejo still hadn’t made that “one” save.
“During warmups I went up to her and I told her, ‘We’re going to need one big save out of you this match,’” Pronghorns coach Nate Ulness said.
In the penalty kick shootout on Gillette College’s new turf field, Trejo saw her opportunity.
Trejo stood in the middle of the net with knees bent and eyes focused on her opponent’s eyes. She noticed that the Reiver player was staring too intensely at Trejo’s left side. That’s when she knew where the ball was going to go.
“People try to trick you doing that,” Trejo said. “Most of the time they don’t go to that side. They go to the other side to trick the keeper. (It’s) a little bit of a guess.”
Trejo, a freshman, only had a couple of seconds to analyze the thought process of her opponent, but she made the decision.
She leapt to her right as soon as the Reiver’s foot made contact, got a hand solidly on the ball and knocked it out of play.
“She read it right, picked the right side and was strong with her decision and made a great save,” Ulness said. “With that one, it was pure skill.”
The Pronghorns (16-2-1) went on to win the shootout 4-3 and earn an automatic berth into the NJCAA Women’s Soccer Championship for the first time in the program’s three-year history.
The talk of this year’s group of Pronghorns has been the offense. They have averaged more than four goals a game with multiple blowout victories this season. Gillette freshman Jaycie Greene leads Region IX in goals this year with 21 and in points, 47, and Emma Jarvis is close behind at 40 points.
Last year’s Pronghorns team tallied 24 goals, compared to this year’s explosion of 83, with two more guaranteed games ahead of them in the national tournament.
But while Trejo has spent many games standing and waiting for action while the forwards pound away at opponents’ goalkeepers, she has quietly become the most efficient goalie in Region IX, saving 86.1% of the shots she’s seen.
“The games where she doesn’t have the action are the games that we prefer. It means we’re doing our job in front of her,” Ulness said, mentioning the play of defenders Sydney Thompson, Sarah Williams, Irie Elliot and Ellie Stock in limiting opponents’ chances on goal. “If something does come through, she’s been great to clean everything up.”
The most goals she has given up in one game is four, in the first game against Laramie County Community College. She has delivered eight shutouts on the season and given up three total goals in the last nine games.
“She’s just having an amazing season,” Greene said. “The saves that she’s been able to make on some of the shots that other teams have made have just really helped build her confidence and our confidence in her.”
Trejo started playing soccer as a midfielder when she was an 8-year-old growing up in Lehi, Utah, she said. When she entered her freshman year of high school, the team needed a goalkeeper and she took up the position.
“My family, we’re all keepers,” Trejo said. “I tried it and I ended up really loving it, a lot more than being on the field because it’s like a whole different game to me.”
Now her younger brother Jayce and younger sister Kayla also are goalkeepers back in Lehi.
Her father, Steve Trejo, was a goalie in high school, so it wasn’t too difficult of a transition with help from him, she said.
“He’s told me just to have fun and play my game and not to get in my head,” Nia Trejo said. “Because if I get in my head, things start to go downhill.”
The goalie position was the right fit, and after her high school career was over she liked the Gillette College campus, the scholarship offer and the coaches enough to commit. Five other freshmen Pronghorns soccer players also are from Lehi.
They all played together during their freshman year of high school, but the town added a high school and four moved to the new school, while Nia Trejo and Aspen Moore stayed.
At Gillette College, Trejo is the only goalkeeper on the roster. Being the only keeper on the team has its advantages and disadvantages, Trejo said.
On one hand, Trejo gets all of the one-on-one coaching and game experience she could ask for.
On the other, Trejo has had to play through sickness and she doesn’t have a partner to work and compete with in practice.
“I’ve been very sick a couple of times, but I just got to push through and do it for the team,” Trejo said. “It’s nice being the only keeper, but at the same time it’s also nice having another keeper so I can keep that little friendly competition going on the team.”
Trejo has given up two goals in five playoff games. She shut out Laramie County Community College, which is also playing in the national tournament as the No. 8 seed because of an at-large bid.
For Trejo, making that “one” save has never been more important than now, heading into the highest stage in junior college soccer.
“We’re going to need one big save every game to give ourselves a chance,” Ulness said. “It’s a big net, 8-feet by 24-feet. So when you can get one big save out of a goalkeeper on that it’s fantastic. It can absolutely change the dynamics of a game.”
The Pronghorns will start pool play in the NJCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship on Tuesday against No. 11 Community College of Baltimore County Essex (19-2) out of Maryland. Then Gillette will play Wednesday against No. 2 Eastern Florida State (14-0).
The tournament is hosted by Eastern Florida State College in Melbourne, Florida.
Other notes:
- Liliana Hernandez scored the only goal in the Region IX championship victory over Laramie County Community College, and Kelsey Hogan scored the only regulation goal in the North Plains District Championship win over Iowa Western. Both are midfielders and combined for 14 goals on the season.
- The Pronghorns are going into the tournament as a sort of “underdog,” having gone unranked the entire season until they beat the No. 3 team in the nation (Laramie County Community College) in the regional championship and were ranked No. 17.
- “I hope teams will look at us and say like, ‘This should be an easy win.’ But in all reality, we’re not an easy team to play,” Trejo said.
- Ulness said he hopes to continue recruiting out of the Lehi, Utah, area. The Pronghorns’ goalie, leading scorer and 20-point scoring defender are all freshmen from Lehi.
- There are many Pronghorns sophomores who have garnered interest from four-year universities to play soccer at after the Pronghorns’ season is over, Ulness said. On top of that, the national tournament attracts coaches from big soccer programs who are looking to add players to their rosters.
- “There’s going to be a lot of Division I, a lot of Division II schools down there,” Ulness said. “We’re really excited for these kids to really get some looks from some schools.”
