The Campbell County High School tennis team played well at home versus Cheyenne South Friday. The boys beat the Bison 4-1 and the girls swept Cheyenne South 5-0.
Coming off two strong performances on the court Thursday, the boys team continued to find success. Each of the four matches won for the boys were done so in two sets.
Tanner Lemm won at No. 1 singles with a 7-5 and 6-1 match. No. 1 doubles partners Jefferson Neary and Austin Robertson won 6-1 and 6-0 and No. 2 doubles pair Jason Fink and Logan Dymond won 6-3 and 6-0.
No. 3 doubles team Hayden Lemm and Tully Allison also won 6-0 and 6-4.
The girls dominated in their own fashion Friday, with Chloe Rankin winning 6-1 and 6-0 at No. 2 singles.
No. 1 doubles partners Livia Castellanos and Abi Neary won 6-1 and 6-1 while No. 2 doubles pair Taylor Kannaple and Mari Bouzis won 7-5 and 6-1.
The longest match of the day was at No. 1 singles, with Alexa Richert ultimately coming out as the winner in three sets. No. 3 doubles team Maddie Edwards and Peyton Whitt also played well, winning 6-2 and 6-1.
Next for the Camels tennis team will be duals with Natrona County and Kelly Walsh Thursday.
