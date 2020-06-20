Youth swim lessons to take a brief hiatus
The Campbell County Rec Center will not be offering registration for a second session of youth swim lessons, it announced in a press release this week.
The decision was made because of social distancing guidelines and the COVID-19 pandemic. Assistant aquatics manager Michaela Cina said that it would have been difficult to keep a group of kids distanced from their friends and instructors.
Registration was scheduled to start Monday and lessons to begin June 29. Parks and Recreation hopes to offer its next regularly scheduled session of swim lessons beginning July 20, the press release said.
For more information, call the Rec Center at 307-682-8527.
Rec Center to start its youth soccer program
The Campbell County Recreation Center’s youth soccer program will begin in August.
Registration for youth soccer will begin Tuesday and will continue through July 21, the Rec Center announced in a press release. The age group for youth soccer is 4 years old to sixth grade and participants must be 4 years old by Aug. 25.
“I just think it’s great to let people get out again and for the kids to see their friends and participate on a team,” said Youth Program Supervisor Stephanie Stuber. “I just want everyone to know that we’re doing our best to keep everybody safe and follow the (coronavirus health) guidelines.”
Stuber said the main considerations for starting the program surrounded the public health guidelines set by Gov. Mark Gordon. With the restrictions on gatherings continuing to loosen, now to 250 for outdoor gatherings, the Rec Center staff believes youth soccer could safely begin on its scheduled start date in early August.
MLB players want 70 games, league at 60
NEW YORK — Baseball players proposed a 70-game regular-season schedule, a plan immediately rejected by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred with the sides 10 games and about $275 million apart on plans to start the coronavirus-delayed season.
As part of the union proposal, players would wear advertisement patches on their uniforms during all games for the first time in major league history.
Both sides envision spring training resuming June 26. Counting back, that means pitchers and catchers would have to travel Monday for the start of medical intake testing the following day. While the gap has narrowed, both sides remain opposed to additional concessions, The path toward an agreement remains uncertain and difficult.
Manfred met with Clark in Arizona for about five hours Tuesday, and MLB said Wednesday that they had reached a framework for the season. The union disputed that, saying it was merely another proposal.
The owners’ plan included a 60-game regular-season schedule that would have $1.48 billion in salaries plus a $25 million players’ postseason pool. The union proposal would have $1.73 billion in salaries, plus a $50 million postseason pool.
Black MLS players form coalition against racism
A group of black Major League Soccer players has formed a coalition to address systematic racism in their communities and bring about change within the league.
The coalition is the result of an Instagram group that began after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, which spawned a wave of nationwide protests against racism and policy brutality.
Started by Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, the group grew to some 70 MLS players, who formed the Black Players Coalition of MLS.
Morrow said players were already under stress because of the new coronavirus when were threatened with a lockout in contract talks. The league suspended play March 12 because of the pandemic.
Morrow said the conversations centered on whether players felt supported by the league. The players concluded it would be best to form an organization.
There were three goals, Morrow said: To give black players a voice in the league; to encourage black representation in the players’ association and higher levels of MLS; and to help local communities.
“We’ve already come to the table with Major League Soccer and had conversations with them about things that we’d like to see changed,” Morrow said during a video conference call. “We want to see action: These slogans, these statements are no longer enough. We want real change. So what is that going to look like in Major League Soccer? What is that going to look like in our communities? And how are we going about that?”
Portland’s Jeremy Ebobisse, Chicago’s CJ Sapong, Nashville’s Jalil Anibaba, NYCFC’s Sean Johnson and Colorado’s Kei Kamara are among some of the other players involved.
The coalition has proposed training to promote cultural education and combat implicit bias. It also wants to hire a chief diversity officer. The group has discussed developing the game in black communities and partnering with charities. The group has already secured $75,000 in charitable contributions by the MLS Players Association.
“Major League Soccer proudly recognizes and supports the Black Players Coalition of MLS — a group of players who today, on Juneteenth, have established themselves as influential change leaders,” MLS said in a statement. “The league looks forward to continued and longstanding collaborations.”
