It only took three years for the Thunder Basin High School girls golf team to ascend to state champion status.
Setting that standard starts with the team’s top players, seniors Maria Farnum and Karissa Tranas. They have become two of the top players in the state and the rest of the Bolts look up to their senior leaders.
Farnum won the individual state title last season by eight strokes, while Tranas wasn’t far behind in fourth plance. They, along with senior Arilyn Johnson, were freshmen during Thunder Basin’s first year in 2017.
This year, TBHS has the most players it ever has, 20 boys and 15 girls. Coach Kameron Hunter said winning the state title last year has a lot to do with the uptick in interest.
“It’s kind of appealing, especially when you see them win a state championship. Maybe the success behind the team is drawing some kids out,” Hunter said. “Karissa and Maria have kind of set the tone as far as what it takes and they’re out here all the time. It starts at the top.”
It didn’t take long for the rest of the team to start modeling Farnum and Tranas’ habits. Darby Barstad, who was a sophomore on last year’s title team, spent much of her summer on the links with Farnum.
“They’ve definitely set a pretty good example and I hope when I’m a senior I can set the same example, that you have to come out and play,” said Barstad, who was fifth last season at state. “It’s more of a competitive thing. I want to keep up and (Maria) definitely pushes me.
“I want to be at her level when I’m a senior.”
Farnum’s abilities on the course could be characterized as intimidating. The senior drives the ball about 270 yards and “she always hits it straight,” Barstad said.
But Farnum’s talent is just about the only thing that’s intimidating about her. When she and Tranas aren’t in the zone on tournament days, they’re all about helping their teammates.
Sophomore Hailey Westbrook was a wide-eyed freshman last year during the state tournament run. It was her first time playing competitive golf, but Farnum and Tranas were always the first to comfort her after a bad hole or round.
“They’re so inspirational and sweet. I know I want to be at their level eventually and they’re so kind to me,” Westbrook said. “Being the youngest on the team, they just make it comfortable.”
Hunter also does his part to allow teammates to play alongside Farnum and Tranas in practice. With the first tournament played just four days after practice started, he tried to split up upperclassmen during one of the qualifying rounds to prepare the rest of the team.
The inexperienced players take note of the small things that go on throughout a round, like checking your playing partners’ scores and proper decision making.
“They get to see the top girl in the state play and I think it’s like, ‘OK, this is what it takes,’” Hunter said. “I think it is motivating us like, ‘I want to get to that position.’
“I don’t think it puts pressure on the kids. I just think it’s really good that they get to see how Maria and Karissa both play. They get to see the top girls in the state and what kind of decisions they’re making.”
Winning a state team title is something that will change a golfer’s mindset. Instead of being in a sport that’s so focused on individual performances, it becomes a group of individuals striving for a common purpose.
When they’re on the course, especially when playing a bad hole, the Bolts are thinking about the team’s cumulative score as much as their own.
“When I’m about to blow up, it helps me to think about the team so that I can contribute to the overall score,” Barstad said. “When I’m having a blowup hole, the thing that keeps me under control is that it’s not about me. It’s about the team.”
The TBHS team has set the blueprint on how to win a state title. With Farnum and Tranas leading from the front and helping the younger players, the Bolts have their eye on another title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.