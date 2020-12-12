The Campbell County and Thunder Basin high school boys swimming and diving teams started official competition Friday night, continuing on into Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
The Bolts took second place Friday afternoon in the 2020 Boys Covid Sprint Classic with a team score of 288, trailing only Sheridan's score of 432. Campbell County took last place behind Natrona County with a team score of 63.
Individually, the Bolts won four events while Camels' swimmer Caden Morton won two events. Morton's times of 59.29 in the 100-yard individual medley and 29.66 in the 50-yard breaststroke were both good enough for first place at the meet.
Thunder Basin's state-champion diver Isaiah Haliburton took first in the 1-meter diving event with a score of 149.65. Caleb Carsrud placed first in the 50-yard butterfly event with a time of 27.27 while Brayden Rech's time of 30.30 in the 50-yard backstroke also earned him first place.
The Bolts' 200-yard medley relay team took first place in the pool with a time of 1:52.53. The team included Carsrud, Rech, Eric Thompson and Treyden Smith, who also finished in second place as a group in the 200-yard freestyle relay event.
During Saturday's 2020 Boys Pentathlon, the Bolts finished in third place out of four teams with a team score of 108 while the Camels finished in fourth with 38 points. Kelly Walsh won the meet with a score of 316 while Sheridan took second with 122.
Haliburton again took first for the Bolts in the 1-meter diving event for the second straight day with a final score of 253.65, beating out Kelly Walsh's Cayden Larsen by 11.9 points. Carsrud also took first place in the 100-yard freestyle event with a final time of 50.50.
For the Camels, Morton's time of 1:05.03 in the 100-yard breaststroke earned him first place by two seconds.
Both teams will hit the road for an away meet in Sheridan against Buffalo and the Broncs at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
