The Hulk and the Thunder Basin High School football team have something in common.
You won’t like them when they’re angry.
That’s a lesson the upset-minded Natrona County Mustangs learned Friday after a riled up Bolts squad squashed them in the second half of a 19-14 win in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
While the Bolts physically dominated the Mustangs in the second half, they played more like his alter-ego Dr. David Banner in the first. Just two weeks removed from dismantling Natrona 40-0 in Casper, the Mustangs galloped all over Thunder Basin Stadium in the first half to take a 14-0 lead into the break.
Including last week’s brutal 35-0 beating at Sheridan, a usually explosive Thunder Basin offense saw its scoreless streak hit six quarters. Before that, the Bolts were averaging more than 42 points a game.
It was clear from the start the Mustangs wanted to run the ball, control the clock and keep the Thunder Basin offense off the field. And for the first 24 minutes, it worked.
The Mustangs took their first possession 75 yards on 16 plays, all runs, to take a 7-0 lead with 7:30 left in the first quarter. They did the same on their next possession, driving 57 yards all on the ground to take a 14-0 lead.
A different Bolts team came out for the second half. An emotionally charged defense held Natrona to a quick three-and-out on their first possession, setting up TBHS on the Mustang 47.
Fifteen seconds later, senior running back Jaxon Pikula trucked his way through half the Natrona defense for 47 yards and a touchdown to close the gap to 14-6 after the Bolts were unsuccessful on the extra point try.
Another three-and-out and Pikula was channeling his inner Marshawn Lynch, beast-moding large chunks of turf in a 67-yard Bolts drive to score again less than 2 minutes later. With the extra point, Thunder Basin trailed just 14-13.
Although Natrona still held a slim lead, the momentum had the Mustangs playing like they were behind.
That desperation boiled over as time was getting short in the fourth quarter. With TBHS driving, junior quarterback Ryan Baker connected with Ty Myers on a highlight-worthy bomb 33 yards downfield to set TBHS up with a first and goal at the Natrona 3 yard line.
That’s when longtime Natrona coach Steve Harshman broke out his own Hulk impersonation. Obviously upset with the officials about something, Harshman came out onto the field near the 10-yard line yelling, jumping up and down and wildly gesturing.
Harshman was at least 20 yards outside the coaches box marked on the sidelines and on the field of play for several minutes. Finally, the officials threw a flag on him, giving the Bolts a first-and-goal at the 1.
Eventually, Baker plunged in for the final score to complete the comeback. The 2-point try was no good and TBHS led 19-14.
With just over 3 minutes left, Natrona had one last chance, but the Thunder Basin defense hulked up again, sacking quarterback Harrison Taubert twice and forcing a fourth down and 25 yards to go from their own 5.
With no timeouts and only about 1:30 left, coach Harshman elected to go for a first down. But Taubert’s pass was broken up and all that was left was for Baker to kneel on the ball three times to run out the clock.
The win means the Bolts advance to the Class 4A semifinals next week, when they’ll host Casper Kelly Walsh, which upset Cheyenne Central on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.