Green River High School canceled its basketball games scheduled for Friday against Thunder Basin due to road conditions.
The game was the first home game for Thunder Basin since the passing of Thunder Basin student and basketball player Max Sorenson and the team had planned a 'Pack to the Max' theme for the game in honor of Sorenson, including No. 3 t-shirts for the first 500 attendees.
